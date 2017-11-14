Indian athletics

After winning Delhi half marathon, Nitendra Rawat fires salvo at Athletics Federation of India

Rawat has not been included in the national camp for next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games.

by 
NitendraSinghRawat/Facebook

Nitendra Singh Rawat, who clinched gold in the Indian men’s race of the Delhi Half Marathon, today said that his win proved a point to the Athletics Federation of India which did not include him among the national campers.

Rawat has not been included in the national camp for the preparation of next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games as the AFI felt that his recent performances were not up to the mark.

“I have come here to prove a point. I am not being considered for national camp and am training alone in Ranikhet at my army unit (Kumaon Regimen),” he said.

“Today, I have proved a point that I am fit and am still a top distance runner in the country,” he told reporters after winning the half marathon race in a new course record of one hour, three minutes and 53 seconds.

31-year-old Rawat was one of the Indian trio that took part in the Rio Olympics but he finished a disappointing 84th. “I have not being given any reason why I was not called for the national camp. It is tough to train alone outside the camp,” he added.

AFI Secretary C K Valson told PTI that Rawat’s performance was not up to the mark in the last one year or so and that’s why he was left out of the national camp.

“Rawat’s performance was not up to the mark after the Rio Olympics. That was the reason why the coaches recommended that he be left out of the camp. So, he is not being called for the national camp,” Valson said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.