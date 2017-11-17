BOXING

Zolani Tete makes history with 11 second world title bout knockout

The South African recorded the fastest knockout in world championship fight history as he flattened countryman Sibonisa Gonya in 11 seconds.

by 
ZolaniTete/Twitter

Zolani Tete took just 11 seconds to record the fastest knockout in world championship fight history in Belfast on Saturday night.

The South African etched his name into the record books when he flattened countryman Siboniso Gonya with his first punch to retain his World Boxing Organisation bantamweight crown.

Tete floored his opponent with a devastating right hook after just five seconds and the referee stopped the contest officially just six seconds later when it became clear Gonya was out cold.

It is the fastest knockout in a world championship bout, eclipsing the record held by WBO super-bantamweight champion Daniel Jimenez who stopped Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.

“I’ve been preparing so hard for this fight,” Tete told the BoxNation television channel. “I knew Gonya wasn’t going to last.

“My trainers are the ones doing the job behind the scenes, I would like to thank them.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “He was gone before he hit the canvas. Tete is something special.”

After his astonishing quick-fire win, Tete has set his sights on facing Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett.

Burnett is a unified bantamweight world champion, having held the IBF title since June 2017 and the WBA title since October 2017.

“I would love to fight Ryan Burnett. I believe he stays here, this is his hometown, so we should see who is king of the bantamweights,” Tete said.

On the same card, local hero Jamie Conlan failed in his attempt to win a world title when the Northern Irishman was stopped in the sixth round by Filipino International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas in a one-sided contest.

Play
