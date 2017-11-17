Athletics: Adish Ghildiyal, Seema headline record breaking day at Junior National meet

Six more national records fell while three new meet records were created on the fourth day of the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championships in Vijayawada on Sunday.
In boys’ U16 shot put event, Adish Ghildiyal of Uttarakhand broke the previous national record of 17.91m set by Dipendar Dabas (2015) with a throw of of 18.05m to clinch the gold. Rudra Narayan Pandey (UP, 17.44m) and Dhanveer Singh (AFI-Punjab, 16.91m) settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
In girls’ U18 3000m race, Seema of Himachal Pradesh created a new national record by clocking a time of 09:50.54 and broke her own previous record of 09:56.25 set in Hyderabad this year. In the same event Savita Pal of Assam also crossed the previous meet record of 10:02.58 when she completed the race with a silver medal winning time of 10:00.89. Punam Sonune (Maharashtra, 10:06.81) finished third.
Prashant Singh Kanhiya of Haryana also broke the previous national record in the boy’s Pole Vault U18 category by clearing a distance of 4.75m, bettering his own mark of 4.72. Rakesh Gond (Maharashtra) bettered the old meet record of 4.70m to win a silver medal while Dharmendra Gupta ((UP, 4.40m) bagged a bronze medal.
In boys’ U14 high jump event, Vijay Malik of Haryana cleared a height of 1.93m and broke Ravi Kumar’s 1.92m national record created in 2015. Manish (Goa, 1.83m) won the silver while Sandeep Kumar (UP, 1.79m) clinched the bronze medal.
A national record also fell in the boys’ U16 200m semi-final heats. Delhi sprinter Nisar Ahmed clocked 22.03s in the first of the two semi-final heats while Haryana’s Kapil finished first in the second heat with the timing of 22.02s. Both sprinters bettered the national record of 22.11s created by Chandan Bauri of West Bengal in 2013.
In 1000m sprint medley relay for boys’ U16, team Haryana clocked 1:56.95s to break the previous national record set by Tamil Nadu (1:57.09) and won the gold medal. Uttrakhand (1:59.04) and Telangana (1:59.49) settled for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Meanwhile, in girls’ U20 high jump, Rekha of Haryana setup a new meet record of 1.74m to clinch gold while in girls’ U20 shot put, Kiran from UP bettered previous meet record of 13.93m with her 14.54m effort. Shreeshankar from Kerala also made a new meet record in boys’ U20 long jump with his effort of 7.72m bettering Ankit Sharma’s previous record of 7.57m.