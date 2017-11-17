Bengaluru FC win their first-ever Indian Super League game by beating Mumbai City 2-0

Bengaluru FC won their first-ever Indian Super League match 2-0 against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.
Eduardo Garcia and Sunil Chhetri bagged the goals for Albert Roca’s side as they overcame a resilient Mumbai City defence in their opener of the fourth edition of the ISL.
The home team started with Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez and John Johnson in defence as Miku, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh lined up front for the Blues. Raju Gaikwad, Lucain Goain and Marcio Rozario were tasked with keeping Bengaluru’s attack out as Alexandre Guimares opted for a 3-4-3 formation.
In the seventh minute, Miku had a flick to send Chhetri through but Goian recovers to make a tackle. On the other end, a shot from Everton Santos was blocked for a Mumbai corner.
Juanan Gonzalez, whose strike was inches away, came closest to breaking the deadlock. Chhetri, who was put through Udanta Singh put his foot through the ball but failed to put Bengaluru in the lead.
Udanta Singh had the best chance of the first half when he broke through on the right but half-time came with both the sides failing to score. Eduardo Garcia, finally scored for Bengaluru FC in the 67th minute.
The midfielder played the corner short, then received it back to shoot at the near post and then beat ex-Bengaluru goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to open the scoring for the home team.
Chhetri scored the second goal when he received the ball via a defensive error in the Mumbai half to give Bengaluru their second goal. The strike, which came in the 90th minute, sealed the game for the home team as it ended 2-0.
The goal was also Chhetri’s 50th of his Bengaluru career. Bengaluru play their next game against Delhi Dynamos on the 26th while Mumbai City return home to take on FC Goa.