Ranji Trophy: Ishan Porel’s maiden five-for gives Bengal an innings victory over Punjab

Rookie medium pacer Ishan Porel grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bengal inched closer towards quarter-final with an emphatic innings and 19 run win over Punjab in a Ranji Trophy Group D encounter on Sunday.

Openers Abhishek Raman (155) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (117) propelled Bengal to 379 for 9 before declaring with a big lead of 232 runs.

Punjab were then bowled out for 213 in 56.1 overs with former India U-19 Porel finishing with figures of 5 for 32 in 10.1 overs. Debutant left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik (2/72 in 20 overs) and all-rounder B Amit (2/32 in 11 overs) also shared the spoils.

Bengal with 20 points from five games will now need to get atleast a first innings lead against Goa in their final home match in order to ensure a smooth passage into the last eight. The only time Punjab looked like putting up some resistance was when Gurkeerat Mann (57 off 53 balls) and Anmolpreet Singh (40) added 90 runs for the fourth wicket.

Brief Scores

In Amritsar: Punjab 147 and 213 in 56.1 overs (Gurkeerat Singh 57, Anmolpreet Singh 40, Ishan Porel 5/32). Bengal 379/9 declared (Abhishek Raman 155, Abhimanyu Easwaran 117). Bengal won by innings and 19 runs.

Points: Bengal 7; Punjab 0.

In Porvorim: Goa 239 and 19/2. Vidarbha 427/3 declared (Wasim Jaffer 158, Sanjay Ramaswamy 87, Ganesh Sathish 101).

In Raipur: Chattisgarh 130 and 133 (Diwesh Pathania 7/41). Services 272 (Vikas Hathwala 76, Shahnawaz Hussain 5/59)

Chattisgarh won by an innings and 9 runs.

2nd duck for Suresh Raina in this Ranji Trophy season. He has scored 105 runs in 9 innings with an average of 11.67. https://t.co/BnHIAuKmuZ — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 19, 2017

Navdeep Saini’s effort ensures Delhi secure quarter-final berth

Navdeep Saini’s lion-hearted effort complemented by Vikas Mishra’s disciplined bowling saw Delhi crush Maharashtra by an innings and 61 runs in a group A encounter to ensure quarter-final berth in the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi now will play an inconsequential final away league encounter against Hyderabad having already ensured a last eight berth with 24 points from five games.

The other team that is set to qualify from this group is Karnataka (23 from 4 games till today) as none of the remaining states have any mathematical chance whatsoever. In reply to Delhi’s first innings score of 419, Maharashtra scored 99 and 259 in their two innings as the match ended on the third day itself.

Delhi

got 12 wickets on the day, with Rahul Tripathi’s 78-ball-106 being the highlight of Maharashtra’s otherwise disastrous outing. Skipper Ishant Sharma also bowled at a brisk pace to chip in with 2 for 33 in 11 overs. With 20 wickets from four games, Ishant is nicely warmed-up for the second Test starting in Nagpur from November 24.

Made to follow-on, Ishant got into the act straightaway trapping Murtaza Trunkwala (0) leg before. Naushad Sheikh was trapped leg before by a Mishra arm- ball before Ankit Bawne (18) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) added 24 runs for the third wicket.

It was IPL star Tripathi, who did gave his side something to cheer as he repeatedly muscled the spinners through the deep mid-wicket region hitting four sixes along with 12 boundaries.

His hundred came off 67 balls largely due to the attacking field set by Ishant. With a 320 run first innings lead, the hosts were not really bothered about Tripathi’s counter-attacking knock.

Saini bowling a fuller length on the off-middle channel consistently troubled the Maharashtra batsmen. Three of his four victims were bowled as the ball moved a shade either way after pitching on these occasions.

Brief Scores

In Delhi: Delhi 419. Maharashtra 99 and (f/o) 259 (Rahul Tripathi 106, Navdeep Saini 4/57, Vikas Mishra 4/90)

Delhi

won by an innings and 61 runs.

Points: Delhi 7. Maharashtra 0.

In Kanpur: Karnataka 1st Innings 655 (Manish Pandey 238, Dega Nischal 190, Imtiaz Ahmed 6/110). UP 1st Innings 243/5 (Suresh Raina 0, Umang Sharma 89, Shivam Chaudhary 57, Rinku Singh 57, Ronit More 2/54)

In Guwahati: Hyderabad 326 vs Assam

Madhya Pradesh hold firm to keep Tamil Nadu at bay

The Madhya Pradesh top-order held firm after conceding the first innings lead to keep Tamil Nadu at bay, reaching 142 for 1 at stumps on day three of the Ranji Trophy Group C match today.

The visitors had earlier shrugged off the early loss of N Jagadeesan, who fell for 101, to secure a 62-run lead riding on a strokeful ton by V Yomahesh, his second this season after being recalled.

Tamil Nadu finished with 326 in response to MP’s first innings score of 264. Opener Rajat Patidar, batting on 81 off 131 balls (12 fours and a six) and Shubham Sharma (41 off 79 balls) saw off a tricky early spell from the Tamil Nadu bowlers K Vignesh and M Mohammed to build the innings.

Earlier, resuming at 191 for 6, Tamil Nadu saw N Jagadeesan and V Yomahesh post centuries and help the team secure the lead and register 326 in the first innings in reply to MP’s 264. Jagadeesan, who was 94 not out overnight, added seven more runs before falling to Avesh Khan. His 101 included 13 fours.

Brief scores

Madhya Pradesh 264 all out in 90.1 overs (Ankit Sharma 77, Ankit Dane 63, Ishwar Pandey 29, K Vignesh 4 for 32, M Mohammed 3 for 67) and 142 for 1 in 40 overs (Rajat Patidar 81 batting). Tamil Nadu 326 all out in 105.4 overs (N Jagadeesan 101, V Yomahesh 103 not out, M Mohammed 43, Ishwar Pandey 3 for 67, P Datey 3 for 55).

At Ongole: Mumbai 332 all out in 132 overs (PrithviShaw 114, Siddhesh Lad 86, Dhawal Kulkarni 50 not out, Abhishek Nayar 35, B Ayyappa 4 for 110, K V Sasikanth 3 for 61) and 190 for 4 in 41 overs (Shreyas Iyer 75 batting, Suryakumar Yadav 33). Andhra Pradesh 215 all out in 77 overs (Ricky Bhui 69, G H Vihari 70, Shardul 5 for 55, Dhawal Kulkarni 3 for 44).

At Vadodara: Baroda 503 all out in 137.4 overs (Kedar Devdhar 104, N A Rathva 115 not out, Vishnu Solanki 109, Deepak Hooda 51, Basant Mohanty 5 for 85). Odisha 315 for 5 in 120 overs (Subranshu Senapati 131 batting, Biplab Samantaray 55).

Sanju Samson’s century leaves Kerala needing nine wickets for win

Sanju Samson continued his good form and struck a quickfire century as Kerala need another nine wickets on the final day of the play to register an outright win over Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy Group B match, here.

At stumps on the third day of the play today, Kerala reduced Saurashtra to 30 for one after declaring their second innings at 411 for six. Saurashtra still trail Kerala by 375 runs with nine wickets in hand and a full day’s play remaining.

Opener Avi Barot (6) was the lone wicket to fall for Saurashtra. Snell Patel (15 not out) and Robin Uthappa (8) was at the crease at the close of play. Earlier resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 69 for one, Samson hit a fluent 175 off 180 balls with the help of 16 boundaries and eight sixes, while KB Arun Karthik made 81 off 132 balls to guide Kerala to 411 for six declared in 92 overs.

Samson and Arun Karthik played fluently and stitched 214 runs off 267 balls for the fourth wickets to lay the foundation for Kerala’s second innings total. Besides the duo, Jalaj Saxena and Rohan Prem made identical 44 besides Salman Nazir scored an unbeaten 34.

Brief Scores:

At Trivandrum: Kerala 225 & 411 for six in 92 overs (Sanju Samson 175, KB Arun Karthik 81; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/153). Saurashtra 232 & 30 for one in 15 overs (Snell Patel 15 not out, Robin Uthappa 8 not out; Sijomon Joseph 1/9).

At Surat: Rajasthan 153 & 183 for four in 61 overs (Robin Bist 81, Chetan Bist 54; Siddharth Desai 2/68). Gujarat 601 for four declared in 155 overs (Parthiv Patel 173, Priyank Panchal 152, Bhargav Merai 110, Manprit Juneja 83; Mahipal Lomror 1/95).

At Rohtak: Haryana 184 & 161 for nine in 83 overs (Rajat Paliwal 45; Ram Dayal 5/42). J&K 176 all out in 54.5 overs (Ahmed Bandy 67; Ashish Hooda 3/38, Ajit Chahal 3/64).