Field Watch

Watch: Mika Hakkinen takes a drive through Mumbai streets and talks all things Formula 1

The Field spoke to the two-time world champion about the current Formula 1 season, the intense Lewis Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel rivalry and more.

by  & 
Scroll Media

What happens when a Formula 1 driver, a former world champion, goes for a drive on the Mumbai streets? For starters, you get asked questions about the auto-rickshaw, tips on dealing with the city’s traffic, and then get a lesson in how each car on the F1 circuit is different.

Former two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen was in Mumbai for Johnnie Walker The Journey’s #JOINTHEPACT and The Field spoke to him about the current Formula 1 season, the intense Lewis Hamilton vs Sebastian Vettel rivalry, the most exciting driver on the grid and more.

“It’s been an exciting season this year, watching Ferrari and Mercedes, the first half of the season was exciting, it’s good for the sport. After the break, Mercedes came back with that little extra, and moment like Singapore began to open the gap, but it’s been a good season to watch, lots of winners and talented drivers on the podium,” the 49-year-old said.

Hamilton sealed his fourth world title in Mexico with two races still to go, almost obliterating the stiff competition from Vettel in the first half of the season. Almost a decade after winning his first title in a different car, the Briton is still on top of his game.

“Lewis is a very good driver, and winning four titles is a big achievement – I know, I won two and that was hard work. You can’t underestimate the hard work, concentration, focus and ambition it takes to become champion, it’s not luck (especially four times),” Hakkinen asserted.

“Any championship winning driver, needs to focus and work hard not only on himself but with the team. You have to be 100% focused to keep winning, and wanting to win is important. If you want to be the best you have to keep working, you can’t let it slip, otherwise the next driver will be there right behind you,” he added.

But what if both the leading Ferrari and Mercedes driver were placed on equal footing, in a similar car? Car, especially engine problems have practically decided world titles in the last coupe of years. This season, Vettel’s two crashes in Asia put paid to his hopes of a fifth title. How much would it change the title race equation is the best drivers had the same technical backing?

“Good question,” he quipped, before explaining why it’s not one with a right answer. “A Formula 1 car is a tailor-made so Hamilton has been with Mercedes for quite a few years so the car has been built around his driving style. So if you suddenly put Vettel in the car, I don’t think it would suit him straight away,” Hakkinen replied.

“The technicalities of cars are important, but driver still have to go onto the race track and perform. It’s a combination of lots of things that leads to victories; drivers, teams, cars and even sometimes weather or a bit of luck.”

Hakkinen also rubbished the widely discussed opinion that Mercedes’s domination in the Constructors Championship was bad for the sport.

“This isn’t something new to F1, Red Bull won four in a row, it doesn’t mean the sport isn’t interesting or competitive. New rules will always bring new challenges, and teams will go through different performance. I think the future of sport looks exciting,” he said.

And who is the one driver among the current lot who Hakkinen would like to drive with or against? The Finnish connection showed up as he named Mercedes’s Valtteri Bottas. “I would keep watching Bottas, he’s worked hard this season and driven well, his focus is on winning,” he added.

The Finn also had some hope for fans of F1’s old guard, his compatriot Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso. While the Spaniard has been struck with car troubles, the Ferrari driver has largely been behind teammate Vettel and various question marks have been raised, especially over the McLaren driver.

“Fernando is a very good driver, even with a challenging few years in the car, you can see how well he drives. He’s very focused on winning, he has that mindset and approach for winning, it will be interesting to see him in the car next year. Kimi is also good driver, this year he has been out performed by Vettel, but I wouldn’t write off any of the experienced drivers. The beginning of this year showed how important experience is,” Hakkinen said.

Watch the full video interview here

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.