‘Got too excited’: Bhuvneshwar admits India could have done better on helpful Eden track

The visible discomfort of their own batsmen on a seaming track made them over-excited which is the reason for leaking way too many runs on the third day, said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India conceded a 122-run first innings lead with the likes of Umesh Yadav bowling too many loose deliveries.

“We were all excited to bowl on that wicket, having seen the way Sri Lankan pacers performed. But the wicket changed totally. Yes, we could have stopped a few runs. The only thing we could have tried was that we could have a bit more patient,” Bhuvneshwar admitted the mistake made by the bowlers on the third afternoon.

Conceding that they were “off target” he said: “We could have stopped the lead under 60-70 runs. The high humidity made us tired and we bowled a few bad balls. We could have improved on that.”

Asked whether adjustment from white to red ball was a problem he said: “Umesh and Shami are coming from playing Ranji Trophy. I don’t think we had any problem as it’s just about adjusting your line and length. I got my rhythm and will look to continue in coming matches.”

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of India’s bowler with 4/88 but it was Shami who recovered from a cramp on day two to return with figures of 4/100.

“Shami was a bit unlucky [on Saturday] and had a cramp. He bowled brilliantly, it was amazing to see him bowl like that.”

On Dhawan’s stellar knock after a first innings eight, he said: “It’s unlucky the way he got out. It was a tough wicket to bat. He batted well in second innings and put us in a good position.”

The India pacer further hailed Rangana Herath’s 67 for making the difference in giving them a 100-plus lead.

“He played really well. It was crucial knock. We should have restricted the lead to within 70 runs but he batted really well. He played all the shots he wanted, that’s how you bat on this wicket.