‘Halfway to Tendulkar’: Twitter toasts Virat Kohli’s 50th international century

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 18th Test century and 50th across all formats on Monday as he took the hosts to safety on the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India declared their second innings on 352/8 after Kohli reached his ton, giving Sri Lanka a target of 231 to win with just over a session to play in the match.

After getting out for a duck in the first innings and India being bowled out for a paltry 172, and Sri Lanka getting a sizeable 122-run lead, the hundred meant a lot to Kohli and that was evident in his reaction after reaching the landmark.

Virat Kohli fired up. Lets out a roar after reaching the ton with a six.



India were at a comfortable 171/1 overnight in the second innings but lost a flurry of wickets in the first session on Monday to put them under pressure. This was when Kohli stepped up and single-handedly took his team to safety.

After starting off calmly, Kohli upped the ante in the second half of his innings. He played some delightful strokes, including a delectable down-the-track flicked-on drive off a delivery bowled on the fifth-stump line.

Needless to say, Kohli’s milestone century got Twitter into overdrive. Here are some of the best tweets:

Change of situation that brought about change in gears in Virat Kohli’s batting, was just great to see! Batsman in a different league, that’s what he is.👏👏👏🙏#INDvSL — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 20, 2017

In the context of how match transpired, terrific century from @imVkohli. India were in a pickle after poor first session today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 20, 2017

Top drawer century from @imVkohli. Held the side together when there was danger and just so easily changed style and attacked. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2017

Captain, leader, legend! @imVkohli brings up his 18th Test ton, 50th international hundred. A ton at a venue he's struggled before too. There's no doubting the man's passion and love for making runs to help his side win. Set the game up today! #IndvSL — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 20, 2017

As is the case most of the times when Kohli reaches a milestone, the comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar were not far behind. However, this time there was a legitimate case.

Most International Hundreds



100 Tendulkar

71 Ponting

63 Sangakkara

62 Kallis

54 Jayawardena

53 Lara

51 Amla

50 KOHLI

48 Dravid

45 de Villiers pic.twitter.com/PsQ9iFjoHN — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 20, 2017

so virat kohli is half-way to tendulkar #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 20, 2017

The stats whizzes of Twitter were also not far behind, digging out some incredible trivia.

Virat Kohli

1st international ton: v SL at Eden Gardens in 2009

50th international ton: v SL at Eden Gardens in 2017#INDvSL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 20, 2017

Virat Kohli now joint fastest to score 50 International Centuries along with Hashim Amla and both took 348 innings to reach this landmark... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 20, 2017

Kohli is the first Indian captain to score a duck and a century in the same Test. 18th captain overall. #IndvsSL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 20, 2017