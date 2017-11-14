‘Halfway to Tendulkar’: Twitter toasts Virat Kohli’s 50th international century

India captain Virat Kohli scored his 18th Test century and 50th across all formats on Monday as he took the hosts to safety on the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India declared their second innings on 352/8 after Kohli reached his ton, giving Sri Lanka a target of 231 to win with just over a session to play in the match.
After getting out for a duck in the first innings and India being bowled out for a paltry 172, and Sri Lanka getting a sizeable 122-run lead, the hundred meant a lot to Kohli and that was evident in his reaction after reaching the landmark.
India were at a comfortable 171/1 overnight in the second innings but lost a flurry of wickets in the first session on Monday to put them under pressure. This was when Kohli stepped up and single-handedly took his team to safety.
After starting off calmly, Kohli upped the ante in the second half of his innings. He played some delightful strokes, including a delectable down-the-track flicked-on drive off a delivery bowled on the fifth-stump line.
