World youth boxing championships: Shashi Chopra registers dominant win, Vanlalhriatpuii exits

Guwahati: The first morning session of day two of the Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships saw Shashi Chopra get India off to a winning start, with a comfortable victory in the featherweight (57 kg) first round bout at the Nabin Chandra Bardoloi Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Chopra, who recently won a silver at the Ahmet Cormet boxing tournament in Istanbul, dominated her Uzbekistan opponent Rakhmatova Durdonakhon all through the three rounds. Southpaw Chopra, using the double jab combination followed by a three-punch left-right-left burst, kept the Uzbeki on the back-foot in the opening round.

Buoyed by partisan support, Chopra was even better in the second round, putting further aggression into her attack as she bobbed and weaved her way in and out of Rakhmatova’s reach. The Indian was unable to avoid some of the punches her opponent threw at her, but that did not cause much damage as only a few were on target.

Chopra managed to connect a vicious left hook that caught the Uzbek on the right temple that got her the standing count, seconds before the bell. Chopra continued her attacks, keeping it simple with straight jabs in short bursts during the final round to eventually take the bout away for a unanimous points decision.

“I am very happy with my first round victory. I was confident I could win the bout if I stuck to the plan and not allow my opponent to score points. I also kept my punches straight and struck effectively,” Chopra said after her bout.

However, the one who impressed the most during the morning session was Russia’s middleweight title contender Shamonova Nastasiia, who showed why she is amongst the most feared boxers in the women’s circuit.

Nastasiia was in a class of her own as she demolished USA’s Moreu Sharahya with such clinical punching that all the American could do was soak in the pain but courageously soldiered on, sometimes connecting with power to the head and stomach, reminding the Russian that she was no pushover.

The final outcome was a unanimous victory for the Russian and a round of applause from the crowd.

Vanlalhriatpuii bows out

In the lightweight 60 kg category, India’s Vanlalhriatpuii made an early exit from the tournament, losing Korea’s Aeji Im via split decision. The Korean’s aggressive boxing paid rich dividends from the time contest started. Im regularly cornered her opponent and showed impressive footwork as she landed her combinations.

The Indian’s approach to invite attacks backfired as Im’s onslaught continued in round two, and clearly was the better of the two. Vanal, though, briefly made a comeback towards the end of the second round, landing a couple of jabs, which brought the crowd to its feet.

The Mizoram pugilist cashed in on Im’s open stance in the early stages of the third round too but the latter had done enough damage to seal progress to the next round.

Results:

Light Flyweight (45-48kg): Tdorova Emi-Mari (BUL) bt Clayton Danielle (AUS) won on unanimous points decision; bt Nie Yuan (CHN) bt Denholm Billie (SCO) on pts; ) D’Almeida Gloria (FRA) bt Duwal Asmita (NEP) on points; Fryers Caitlin (IRL) bt Nasu Misaki (JPN) on a unanimous points decision.

Bantamweight (54 kg): Puszka Daria (POL) bt Blue Fayzullaeva Maftuna (UZB) on a unanimous points decision.

Featherweight (57 kg): Rodionova Valeriia (RUS) bt Timlin Amy (ENG) on a unanimous points decision; EN Havanur (TUR) bt Vozniak Olha (UKR) on points; Mauermann Emily (GER) bt Thapa Magar Sisam (NEP) on points; Glover Victoria (SCO) bt Sorrentino Giordana (ITA) on a split decision; Monkhor Namuun (MGL) bt Piteau Victoire (FRA) on a split decision; Shashi Chopra (IND) bt Rakhmatova Durdonakhon (UZB) on a unanimous points decision.

Middleweight (75kg): Shamonova Anastasiia (RUS) bt MOREU Sharahya (USA) on a unanimous points decision; Marczykowska Natalia (POL) Makhno Karolina (UKR); Karakoyun Selma (TUR) bt Petrovics Gabriella (HUN) on points; O’Connor Georgia (ENG) vs Yu Xueting (CHN) on a unanimous points decision; Yang Ya-Chu (TPE) bt Kelly Lauren (IRL) on a unanimous points decision.