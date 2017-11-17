TENNIS

WTA Mumbai Open: India’s Zeel Desai, Karman Kaur Thandi bow out in first round

Zeel went down 6-3, 6-1 to Canadian seventh seed Carol Zhao, while Karman lost to Dalila Jakupovic 6-2, 6-4.

by 
Kamesh Srinivasan/ Facebook/ https://www.facebook.com/kameshno1

The Indian challenge at the L&T Mumbai Open didn’t take off on the first day as both contenders bowed out of the singles draw.

Zeel Desai, Indian junior No 1, went down 6-3, 6-1 to Canadian seventh seed Carol Zhao in the first match on Monday. Karman Kaur Thandi lost to Dalila Jakupovic 6-2, 6-4 in the next Centre Court match.

Desai’s match lasted an hour and seven minutes, and saw some gritty tennis from the 18-year-old Indian but it wasn’t enough for the wildcard entrant. The higher-ranked opponent’s experience showed in the crunch moments, as the Indian herself admitted after the match.

Desai was broken in the very first game but broke right back in the next game thanks to two doubles faults from Zhao.

The 18-year-old Indian began to play more freely as the match progressed and stretched the Canadian to deuce in several games but couldn’t hold on to press advantage. She was broken again and couldn’t save the set on serve losing in 6-3 in 37 minutes.

Desai looked withdrawn in the second set as Zhao raced to a 2-0 lead. But despite her erratic serve, she played a stunning cross-court pass and then a drop shot to win her solitary game. But Zhao was commanding in the rest of the match, winning the match with a love hold.

After the loss, Desai said that while she tried to be more aggressively, Zhao’s experience, especially during deuce points, showed. The teen also confirmed that this will be her last year as a junior as she aims to play only on the pro circuit now.

Thandi blows hot and cold

Thandi on the other hand, was a lot more aggressive and pushed her opponent to the brink. Her inconsistent serve, though, meant that she couldn’t sustain the momentum.

She started with a love hold, unleashing her powerful serve on Jakupovic with her mentor Mahesh Bhupathi watching. But despite having an advantage, she couldn’t break or ruffle her opponent after the first game. The 19-year-old’s frustration showed as she tried to get her serve right.

But it was largely one way traffic for a good part of the first set as the Slovenian raced to a 5-2 lead and then served it out in only 26 minutes.

The Indian put in a much better display in the second set despite being broken in the third game. She was much quicker and played some good rallies to earn her first break in the sixth game and draw level at 3-3. She then took the lead for the first time in the match with a confident service game.

But Jakupovic, who requested for coach on court, changed the pace and began imparting more spin to her strokes and successfully managed to unsettle Thandi, who lost he serve in the ninth game and then the match.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Virat Kohli and Ola come together to improve Delhi's air quality

The onus of curbing air-pollution is on citizens as well

Pexels

A recent study by The Lancet Journal revealed that outdoor pollution was responsible for 6% of the total disease burden in India in 2016. As a thick smog hangs low over Delhi, leaving its residents gasping for air, the pressure is on the government to implement SOS measures to curb the issue as well as introduce long-term measures to improve the air quality of the state. Other major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata should also acknowledge the gravitas of the situation.

The urgency of the air-pollution crisis in the country’s capital is being reflected on social media as well. A recent tweet by Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, urged his fans to do their bit in helping the city fight pollution. Along with the tweet, Kohli shared a video in which he emphasized that curbing pollution is everyone’s responsibility. Apart from advocating collective effort, Virat Kohli’s tweet also urged people to use buses, metros and Ola share to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the spirit of sharing the responsibility, ride sharing app Ola responded with the following tweet.

To demonstrate its commitment to fight the problem of vehicular pollution and congestion, Ola is launching #ShareWednesdays : For every ​new user who switches to #OlaShare in Delhi, their ride will be free. The offer by Ola that encourages people to share resources serves as an example of mobility solutions that can reduce the damage done by vehicular pollution. This is the fourth leg of Ola’s year-long campaign, #FarakPadtaHai, to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage the uptake of shared mobility.

In 2016, WHO disclosed 10 Indian cities that made it on the list of worlds’ most polluted. The situation necessitates us to draw from experiences and best practices around the world to keep a check on air-pollution. For instance, a system of congestion fees which drivers have to pay when entering central urban areas was introduced in Singapore, Oslo and London and has been effective in reducing vehicular-pollution. The concept of “high occupancy vehicle” or car-pool lane, implemented extensively across the US, functions on the principle of moving more people in fewer cars, thereby reducing congestion. The use of public transport to reduce air-pollution is another widely accepted solution resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. Many communities across the world are embracing a culture of sustainable transportation by investing in bike lanes and maintenance of public transport. Even large corporations are doing their bit to reduce vehicular pollution. For instance, as a participant of the Voluntary Traffic Demand Management project in Beijing, Lenovo encourages its employees to adopt green commuting like biking, carpooling or even working from home. 18 companies in Sao Paulo executed a pilot program aimed at reducing congestion by helping people explore options such as staggering their hours, telecommuting or carpooling. After the pilot, drive-alone rates dropped from 45-51% to 27-35%.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of a country doesn’t compromise the natural environment that sustains it, however, a substantial amount of responsibility also lies on each citizen to lead an environment-friendly lifestyle. Simple lifestyle changes such as being cautious about usage of electricity, using public transport, or choosing locally sourced food can help reduce your carbon footprint, the collective impact of which is great for the environment.

Ola is committed to reducing the impact of vehicular pollution on the environment by enabling and encouraging shared rides and greener mobility. They have also created flat fare zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share to make more environment friendly shared rides also more pocket-friendly. To ensure a larger impact, the company also took up initiatives with City Traffic Police departments, colleges, corporate parks and metro rail stations.

Join the fight against air-pollution by using the hashtag #FarakPadtaHai and download Ola to share your next ride.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ola and not by the Scroll editorial team.