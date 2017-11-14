BCCI not pleased after Yuvraj Singh opts for Yo-Yo test training over Ranji Trophy

India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s decision to do fitness training at the National Cricket Academy at the expense of the ongoing Ranji Trophy has not gone down well with a section of Board of Control for Cricket in India officials.

Yuvraj has skipped four of Punjab’s five Ranji games so far, featuring in only one game against Vidarbha. He scored 20 and 42 respectively in the match.

Some of the BCCI office-bearers are now raising questions over his presence at NCA given that he does not have injury issues plaguing him right now. It is learnt that Yuvraj wants to clear the Yo-Yo fitness test, which he has failed in the past. But it comes at cost of missing Ranji games.

A comeback in the Indian team is also necessary for Yuvraj as he is expected to be back in the IPL auction pool. India discards are not the priority options for IPL franchises.

“There aren’t any reports that Yuvraj is doing rehabilitation but we have come to know that he is doing exclusive fitness training to pass the Yo-Yo test,” said a BCCI official. “Now whether taking Ranji Trophy for granted is a good thing or not, Yuvraj has to decide.

“Does this mean that if he attains 16.1 (fitness parameter set by Indian team management) and is without any runs behind him, he will be selected for the Sri Lanka limited-overs series?” the official added.

Yuvraj, however, could not be reached for a comment on the matter.

“We heard that Yuvraj has told the Punjab team management that he has been asked by the Indian team to do fitness test whereas selectors have always stressed on Ranji Trophy performance,” said the BCCI official. “Look at Ishant Sharma. He is a part of Indian team but he was released a day before Kolkata Test [against New Zealand] so that he can play Ranji Trophy [for Delhi] against Maharashtra.”

It is not yet clear whether chief selector MSK Prasad, who had been an advocate of playing matches, was kept in the loop about this decision. In less than a month, Yuvraj will be celebrating his 36th birthday and his fielding has gone down by a notch. He hardly bowls his slow left-arm spin that was instrumental in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

The left-hander has played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in his 17-year-career scoring 1,900, 8,701 and 1,177 runs across the respective formats.

If Yuvraj is selected against Sri Lanka, there is a possibility that it could well be his swansong series for the Indian team as it looks forward towards the 2019 World Cup, claim critics.