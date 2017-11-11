‘Virat Kohli can hit 120 centuries’: Shoaib Akhtar backs India captain to play till 44

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar backed India captain Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 centuries in international cricket. Kohli recently reached 50 international hundreds when he scored his 18th Test century against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

“Virat Kohli is a modern-day great,” said Akhtar in an interview with UAE-based daily Khaleej Times. “When it comes to run chases, no one has ever shown better understanding of pacing an innings. Yes, he has 50 international centuries now. I think he is the only player who can break Tendulkar’s record. But there is no pressure on him. He should just go out there and enjoy the game. He should just look after himself.”

Akhtar also backed the 29-year-old Kohli to play for another 15 years. “If Misbah-ul-Haq can play until 43, I am sure Virat can play until he is 44,” he said. “If he plays that long and if he continues to score the way he is doing now, I have no doubt that he is the only one who can do it. In fact, he can hit 120 centuries,” he added.

However, Akhtar also said that comparing the two batting greats was not justifiable. “Comparing him to Sachin is not justified. Sachin was an all-time great. In today’s era, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman. It would have been great if I had played against him a bit more. Unfortunately he was too young towards the end of my career. He only faced one ball from me in Sri Lanka,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar also said that Kohli is one of the greatest ambassadors for India. “Hats off to Kohli, who went to the Pakistan dressing room after the Champions Trophy final, congratulated our players. He spoke very highly of the Pakistan team. You know he is not only a great cricketer, he is a great ambassador for India as well.”