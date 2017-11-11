BOXING

Shot in stomach, hip replaced: Boxer Manuel Charr now ready to hunt down world title

The German will take on Russian Alexander Ustinov for the WBA world heavyweight belt on Saturday.

by 

Despite being shot in the stomach and having a double hip-replacement operation in the last two years, Germany’s Manuel Charr is determined to become a world heavyweight champion on Saturday.

Charr, 33, faces 40-year-old giant Russian Alexander Ustinov in Oberhausen and is adamant he will leave the ring with the vacant WBA world heavyweight belt.

Britain’s Anthony Joshua is the reigning WBA ‘Super’ heavyweight champion, meaning that this fight is effectively for a secondary world title.

“I’m going to be world champion - that’s a promise,” Charr said at the pre-fight press conference, having won 30 of his bouts with four defeats.

His most famous clash was in 2012 when he was stopped by ex-WBC champion Vitali Klitschko in the fourth round of his only previous world title fight.

The Beirut-born fighter, who was brought up in Berlin and Essen, has suffered recent setbacks which could have ended the career of a less-determined boxer.

In September 2015, he was left fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach following an altercation at a kebab restaurant in Essen.

Charr returned to the ring just seven months later, bearing the scars of the attack on his abdomen.

“It was said at the time that I’d never box again,” he said.

Then came another setback earlier this year when both hips were replaced.

“The doctors diagnosed congenital hip dysplasia - I had the mobility in the joints of an 80-year-old,” he said.

But now all that stands in his way of becoming a world champion is Alexander ‘The Great’ Ustinov.

The nickname refers to Ustinov’s size as much as his wins, with 25 knockouts in 34 victories against just one loss, when he was beaten by Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in 2012.

At 2.02 metres tall (six foot, seven and a half inches) and weighing 136 kilos (21st, 5lbs), the Russian is 10cm taller and considerably heavier than his opponent.

Charr has described Ustinov as the ‘bear’ he will hunt in the ring come Saturday.

“I do not know fear - fear is a feeling and I can control that,” said Charr, who is relishing fighting in front of a German crowd.

“I’m a fighter, I’m always on top.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.