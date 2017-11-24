Indian Tennis

Reaching her first WTA quarters, Ankita Raina showed her improved game sense and agility

The 24-year-old known for her power hitting, mixed things up brilliantly to outclass Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-2, 6-2.

by 
Scroll photo

As soon as she clinched the match point on Thursday, Ankita Raina fist-pumped the air and then touched the court in the traditional gesture of taking blessing.

She acknowledged the crowd, a larger one than her first-round match, and then covered her face for a few moments. The sentiment was apparent – after all the 24-year-old had reached the quarter-finals of a WTA Tour event for the first time after beating Thailand’s Peangtarn Plipuech 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the L&T Mumbai Open.

“I really wanted to win this one, I knew it was a good draw for WTA and I wanted to move forward in the tournament. When I won the last point, I had all these mixed feelings, I didn’t know if I was going to cry or what. It took a while for it to sink in, even after I walked out of the court, that ‘yes I did it’,” a delighted Raina said after the match.

This win also means that Raina will reclaim her position as the top-ranked women’s singles player in the country, one she has held for about three years and relinquished just this week to Karman Kaur Thandi. She has hovered around the 250-300 mark in the WTA rankings for long enough but has not quite made the push in the WTA arena.

But as the 24-year-old beat two opponents with two very different styles in a span of two days, her experience on the toiling tennis circuit showed. Travelling on her own for almost 10 years, she put all her versatility into action against the tricky Thai player.

Experience showed

If in the first round against world No 233 Veronika Kudermetova, Raina responded to power with power, she played a more patient game in the second round, going for precision and angles over big-hitting, without letting her intensity drop.

If her swift winners were the highlight of the first match, her smart variations were the talking point of the second. From full-blooded winners to down-the-line crackers and a few crafty drops, Raina looked to play every shot on its merit, no matter where it was placed.

“Since I played her I knew she is a smart player who has a lot of variations. She runs down a lot of balls so I had to play smart and do some variations of my own, because she can run side-to-side and just get the balls back. The balls here get heavier and slower, so it’s difficult to just hit and finish the game,” Raina said analysing the game.

“She then suddenly changed her game and tried to put the balls higher so I couldn’t attack. Since I was playing aggressive, I tried to attack but then I realised that those were not the right shots,” she added.

The conscious gameplan to adjust her naturally aggressive game to counter Plipuech is indicative of Raina’s match sense. Unlike the first round, she didn’t need to call her coach on court, didn’t get bogged down by pressure or let her opponent get a toe hold in the match.

“I think I played a smarter game today than how I usually play, I am glad that I can adjust the game when needed,” she said.

Raina’s strategy was also aided by the fact that her coach Hemant Bendre was there the last time the two played a three-setter in Hong Kong that the Indian lost. Keeping in mind Plipuech’s style from that game, the duo worked on specifics before the match.

“My coach has seen her, he was there the last time I played her. Then I had won a set, but she started going behind the baseline and I played aggressive so that’s why played different. With her it didn’t make sense to keep hitting the ball, I would have wasted my energy instead,” Raina elaborated.

Bendre concurred that idea was to play around with placement. “Today was more about not going full speed, there was no point risking shots. If you miss, you are going to hurt your chances so it was better to play at her speed and when you get the opportunity, attack,” he told The Field.

Improved agility

Another impressive facet of Raina’s game was her agility and speed with which she ran down her opponent. While it was much shorter than the first – 67 minutes as opposed to Wednesday’s 96 minutes long match that saw a first set tie-breaker despite leading 5-1 – it was a lot quicker. Raina kept pace with her quick-footed opponent and didn’t let her dictate terms. She reached the ball early and tried to pick her angles, which gave her the edge.

“She is naturally a very endurance-based athlete, she has good stamina. In training she has hit so many balls and does a lot of endurance work which reflected in her game today,’ her trainer Gaurav Nijhon explained.

On her part, Raina said she felt perfectly fine physically, despite playing two straight days.

In the quarterfinal against France’s Amandine Hesse, Raina’s ability to shift her game will be tested again. The two haven’t met before, but from how the French girl has performed in Mumbai, she also seems to have an attacking game and the ability to sustain pressure and fight back.

In the first round she knocked out fourth seed Arina Rodionova of Australia winning 7-6(2), 6-3 victory after being 2-5 down in the first set and in the second she overcame Israeli qualifier Denis Khazaniuk 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

With a WTA semi-final spot at stake, it’ll be interesting to see how Raina absorbs the pressure and counters Hesse. Friday will be a tougher test for the 24-year-old. But if Thursday was any indication, Raina certainly has the wherewithal to go a step further.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.