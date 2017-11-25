Despite tough fight, Ankita Raina’s Mumbai Open run comes to an end in quarters

Ankita Raina’s fine run at the L&T Mumbai Open came to an end on Friday as she bowed out at the quarter-final stage despite a batting display. In a tightly-contested match, unseeded Amandine Hesse of France completed a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory in one hour and 48 minutes. The Indian wildcard stretched the second set to a tie-breaker but couldn’t capitalise on the momentum as the much-higher ranked opponent edged ahead.
The biggest factor that worked in Hesse’s favour was the unusual amount of unforced errors from Raina. Looking to go for her naturally attacking shots, she misjudged her line or faulted drop shot often. At one point, a frustrated Raina yelled out “Har ball out” [every ball is going out] as she struggled with her rhythm.
Raina started the match positively, managing a gritty hold despite facing double break points in her opening game and then went on to break Hesse on love to take a 2-0 lead. However, Hesse pulled right back to and started attacking Raina’s serve to wrest back the momentum. Several unforced errors from the Indian didn’t help either as Hesse nosed ahead at 4-2.
But the next couple pf games saw Raina bounce back, briefly. A break point down, she clawed back and sealed the seventh game with a superb backhand down the baseline. In the crucial next game, she put out her range of shots, with as many as deuced after being 0-40 down on Hesse’s serve. An audacious winner and a fine on-the-line shot gave her advantage but she couldn’t press through and as good as gave away the set. More unforced errors while serving to stay in the set saw Hesse claim it 6-3 in 42 minutes.
Raina took a brief break before the second set, and while she managed to break her opponent four times after that, she couldn’t hold her serve for four straight games. Staring at a deficit of 4-5, it was a crucial service game for the Indian and she managed to hold for the first time in the second set, getting a drop shot right. But she couldn’t break back in the next game and after another service hold, the set was level at 6-6.
In the tense tie-break, Raina hit a few strong winners, including a sweet down-the-line winner. But once again it was her unforced errors that took the match away from her, with the match point fittingly being a shot gone long.
In the end, it was Hesse’s measured game that overcame Raina’s aggressive shots. The world No 265 didn’t give away many chances and on her part, the Indian took too many. When she did land her risky strokes – the drop or the slice – right, they were crisp winners. But these rare, perfectly placed shots were far too sparse to make much of an impact.
However, despite the loss there were many positives to take away for Raina after her first two wins. She will become the top-ranked Indian women’s singles player again next week after gaining point by reaching also her first WTA quarters.
Other results
Dalila Jakupovic (SLO) bt Q-Alize Lim (FRA) 6-3, 6-1;
Sabina Sharipova (UZB) bt 3-Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2;
Aryna Sabalenka (BEL) bt 5-Naomi Broady (GBR) 6-4, 6-2;