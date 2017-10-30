Premier League

Guardiola insists Man City won’t be complacent and repeat United’s mistakes at Huddersfield

The City manager respects the threat posed by David Wagner’s Premier League new boys.

by 
Bobby Yip / Reuters

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City will avoid the complacency that cost Manchester United dear when he takes his Premier League leaders to visit David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

City head to the John Smith’s Stadium looking to avoid the same fate that befell Jose Mourinho when his United team suffered a shock 2-1 defeat there last month.

City manager Guardiola respects the threat posed by Wagner’s Premier League new boys, having drawn there 0-0 in the FA Cup last season before comfortably winning the replay at the Etihad Stadium.

Mourinho criticised his players for being complacent in their loss against Town and Guardiola has backed his side not to fall into the same trap.

“Complacency will not happen,” Guardiola promised.

“We played last season against them, we were not able to win there in the FA Cup and it’s complicated there.

“What Wagner has done speaks for itself, in the Championship, the Premier League and since.

“The result against United was a good signal but not just that one. At home, they’ve had good results,” the Spaniard added. “They are well-organised, intense, when they defend so well organised, and with quality.

“I think all the teams want to win their own [home] games. Huddersfield is complicated, but it is not the first time we have been there.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss insisted: “We know exactly what will happen. There will be a big atmosphere, but it’s the same as when we went to Brighton. People said it’s not easy but it’s normal that it’s difficult.”

City take an astonishing record on the short trip to Yorkshire, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 league and cup games so far this season.

They will, however, be without long-term injury victim John Stones but Vincent Kompany is available having come through the win at Leicester last weekend.

‘Impossible happens’

Huddersfield will be eager for some home comfort after suffering a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth last Saturday.

Wagner’s side badly missed the influence of Christopher Schindler at centre-back, but the defender will be available again after completing a one-match ban.

Huddersfield have an excellent home record – only Tottenham Hotspur have beaten them at the John Smith’s so far this season – but Wagner has played down the possibility of completing a ‘Manchester double’.

“I think the circumstances [for a win] do not look that realistic,” he said. “But everybody knows that in football, sometimes the impossible happens.

“I think everybody knows that Manchester City, at the minute, are the best team in the Premier League and this means probably one of the best teams in Europe, and the world,” the German added.

Wagner suggested each of his players will have to perform beyond their usual limits if they are to stand any chance of causing what would surely be the biggest upset of the Premier League season to date.

“Every one of us has a personal borderline,” he explained. “We have to change our borderline on Sunday to be successful.”

