Ranji Trophy round-up: Parkar five-for helps Mumbai bowl out Tripura for 195, Delhi’s Himmat shines

Medium pacer Akash Parkar picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to help Mumbai bundle out a struggling Tripura for a paltry 195 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group C league match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

Parkar (5 for 32) was well-supported by senior pace colleague Dhawal Kulkarni (3 for 67) as the hosts made a strong bid to gain full points in their must-win game for a berth in the knock-out rounds.

However, Tripura hit back strongly before close by reducing the 41-time champions to 77 for three, with opener Jay Bista going strong on 43 to renew the battle on Sunday.

The Mumbai bowlers justified skipper Aditya Tare’s decision to field and put up a spirited performance. They did not allow Tripura batsmen to settle as they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

The 23-year-old Parkar was rewarded for a disciplined line and length on a track which had bounce. He missed a hat-trick in his 15th over, when he removed Tripura’s highest scorer Mura Singh (43 off 62 balls) and Rana Dutta (0), both caught by Surya Kumar Yadav.

Parkar, who made his Ranji Trophy debut this season itself against Madhya Pradesh, was the pick of the bowlers. He wreaked havoc by first cleaning up Bishal Ghosh (32 off 37) and later castled wicket-keeper SK Singh (18).

Pacer Kulkarni and Karsh Kothari (1-13) also played their roles to perfection. But pacer Shardul Thakur had an off day as he conceded 70 runs in 15 overs and remained wicket-less.

To add to his woes, Thakur also injured his left shoulder when dropping a catch just before tea and has gone for an MRI, according to a team official.

At tea, Tripura were tottering at 186 for 8 and, after the break, Mumbai grabbed the final two wickets in quick succession to end Tripura’s innings in just 60.4 overs.

For the visitors, apart from Mura Singh, Bishal Ghosh and Yashpal Sharma (33) failed to convert their starts. Sharma too was one of Parkar’s victims when he edged to wicket-keeper Tare.

Some rear guard hitting by Gurinder Singh (20) and Abhijit Sarkar (18) helped the visitors reach near the 200-run mark.

In reply, the hosts lost their in-form opener Prithvi Shaw (1) and one down Shreyas Iyer (1) cheaply.

Brief scores (Group C):

Tripura 195 (Mura Singh 43, Yashpal Singh 33; Akash Parkar 5-32, Dhawal Kulkarni 3-67) v Mumbai 77/3 (Jay Bista 43*, Surya Kumar Yadav 30).

Baroda 254 for 8 in 87 overs (Swapnil K Singh 94 batting, KR Kakade 42, J Kousik 2/28, K Vignesh 2/38) vs Tamil Nadu.

Odisha 147 all out in 52.2 overs (Shantanu Mishra 60, Chandrakant Sakure 4/42) vs Madhya Pradesh 96/1 in 32 overs (Rajit Patidar 72*).

Himmat’s 99 help Delhi post 336/5

Young batsman Himmat Singh missed out on his maiden first class hundred after being run out on 99 but strong batting throughout helped Delhi reach a strong 336/5 against Hyderabad on the opening day of their Group A match.

The 21-year-old Himmat, playing only his second first class game, provided solidity to the Delhi innings with his his brilliant batting at number four but was run out going for the milestone.

His 99 came off 151 balls and he hit 15 shots to the fence during his three hour and 27 minute stay at the crease.

Also scoring half-centuries were openers Kunal Chandela (64) and Lalit Yadav, who was unbeaten on 62 at stumps on day one of the contest.

Gautam Gambhir scored a quick-fire 33 with seven boundaries before being caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan, who also trapped Chandela later in the innings.

Talented Rishabh Pant had a disappointing outing as he managed only 16 runs when the stage was set to dominate the home bowlers.

Dharam Shorey (32) also got a start but could not convert it into a big knock. He was cleaned up by off-spinner P Sairam.

At stumps, Manan Sharma (16) was giving company to Yadav.

Brief scores (Group A):

Delhi 336/5 (Himmat Singh 99, Kunal Chandela 64, Lalit Yadav 64*) vs Hyderabad.

Assam 279 (S Roy 80, G Sharma 87; N Dhuman 5/94) vs Maharashtra 65/3.

Karnataka 355/6 (Mayank Agarwal 173, Manish Pandey 108; M Rao 2/65) vs Railways.

Goswami, Majumdar tons lead Bengal rescue act

Shreevats Goswami and Anustup Majumdar struck sublime centuries to help Bengal wriggle out from a poor start and reach 305 for five on day one of their Group D game against Goa on Saturday.

The 22-year-old debutant medium pacer Lakshay Garg (2/55) rattled Bengal’s top order by removing Sudip Chatterjee (1) and captain Manoj Tiwary (0) in successive overs to have them struggling at 20 for three inside 13 overs after Goa opted to bowl on an Eden Gardens greentop.

But Goswami struck a 194-ball 139 (20x4) in a 213-run fifth wicket partnership with Majumdar, who remained unbeaten on 107 from 182 balls (13x4). The duo enabled Bengal seize the momentum after Goa dominated the first session.

Writtick Chatterjee was unbeaten on six along with Majumdar when bad light stopped play at 84 overs on day one.

Bengal need three points to seal a knock-out berth.

Brief scores (Group D):

Bengal 1st innings: 305/5 in 84 overs (Shreevats Goswami 139, Anustup Majumdar 107 batting; Amulya Pandrekar 2/50, Lakshay Garg 2/55) vs Goa.

Punjab 1st innings: 395/2 in 90 overs (Shubham Gill 129, Anmolpreet Singh 129*, Gurkeerat Mann 68*) vs Services.

Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 287/6 in 90 overs (Sumeet Verma 66, Rishi Dhawan 57, Prashant Chopra 41; Rajneesh Gurbani 3/90) vs Vidarbha.

Barot ton props up Saurashtra

Avi Barot scored an unbeaten century as Saurashtra reached 286 for three at stumps on the opening day of their Group B match against Rajasthan.

Put in to bat, Saurashtra did not have an ideal start as they lost both the openers – Kishan Parmar (12) and Snell Patel (17) cheaply.

But Barot and Robin Uthappa bailed Saurashtra out of trouble with a crucial 126-run stand for the third wicket.

Uthappa fell after scoring 59 runs from 101 deliveries that included 11 hits to the fence.

Barot remained unbeaten on 128 off 255 balls, studded with 18 boundaries.

Giving Barot company at the close of play was Sheldon Jackson on 54. For Rajasthan, TM Ul-Haq chipped in with two wickets after giving away 48 runs.

Brief scores (Group B):

Saurashtra 1st innings: 286 for 3 in 86 overs (Avi Barot 128*, Robin Uthappa 59, Sheldon Jackson 54*; TM Ul-Haq 2/48) vs Rajasthan.

Gujarat 1st innings: 262/4 in 83 overs (Samit Gohel 64, Manprit Juneja 51*, Rujul Bhatt 51*) vs Jharkhand.

Haryana 1st innings: 207/9 in 81 overs (Rajat Paliwal 46; S Sandeep Warrier 4/50) vs Kerala.