BCCI set to leave Pakistan out of its list of opponents for World Test Championship

The BCCI is all set to have its way at the ICC Future Tours and Programmes (FTP) Meeting as the Board will keep Pakistan out of the six nations it will play during the upcoming World Test Championship. The two-day meeting is scheduled in Singapore from December 7.
Along with the Pakistan snub, the BCCI will also look to correct what current regime terms as a flawed FTP wherein they will have two dedicated home series slots every year in February-March and October-November.
As per the schedules approved, starting 2019, nine top Test teams will play six series over two years (three at home and three away) in the two-year Test championship. It has been reliably learnt that during the upcoming meeting in Singapore next month, BCCI will name Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as their six opponents.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary are supposed to travel to Singapore for themeeting.
“The ICC knows the ground realities and especially chairman Shashank Manohar as he was BCCI president sometime back. We cant play Pakistan as it is Indian government’s prerogative to allow us to play them in a bilateral series, a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “Our proposed opponent list is all set to be passed at the FTP Meet in Singapore. Also as per new World Test Championship rules, if the opposition is not in the proposed list, India will not have to forfeit points or pay penalty.”
Apart from acting president CK Khanna, no other principal office bearers have come on record to support Virat Kohli’s claims of fatigue, which many believe is due to flawed FTP calendar that was set earlier.
“People are talking about two India versus Sri Lanka series inside four months but that’s only a part of the issue. Sri Lanka last played a Test series in India in 2009 so they have not played here for eight years. At some point in time, they had to come to India for a Test series. However, the earlier regime while deciding on FTP never looked at the balance, the influential official said. We played 13 home Tests in 2016-17 season and the whole of 2018, we will be playing abroad. Now what kind of FTP scheduling is this? This is where the problem is and no wonder Virat is annoyed. For proper balance, we will now have these two slots February-March and October-November for home cricket. The December-January is a slot where we can go for away tours, the official explained.
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was in town to watch the second day’s play of the second cricket Test between India and Pakistan. He also met ICC chairman Manohar, who had also come to watch the proceedings for some time.
German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.
The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.
It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.
Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”
Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.
While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.
Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.
Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.
Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.
Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.