Premier League

Brighton own goal helps Manchester United close gap on City, Tottenham held by West Brom

Jose Mourinho’s team bounced back from their surprise Champions League defeat at Basel in midweek thanks to Lewis Dunk’s second-half own goal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to five points with a 1-0 win over Brighton, while Tottenham’s title hopes suffered another blow in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s United bounced back from their surprise Champions League defeat at Basel in midweek thanks to Lewis Dunk’s second half own goal at Old Trafford.

However, City can reopen an eight-point advantage over their Manchester rivals if they win at Huddersfield on Sunday. Tottenham’s bid to win the title for the first time since 1961 is in tatters after their latest frustrating result at Wembley left them 10 points behind City.

At Old Trafford, United, featuring seven changes from the Basel loss, found it hard to break Brighton’s stubborn resistence before finally nabbing the crucial goal in the 56th minute.

Dale Stephens headed Marcus Rashford’s corner to Ashley Young on the edge of the area and his shot deflected off Dunk and looped over Brighton keeper Mat Ryan.

That was enough to secure United’s second consecutive league win as they try to keep pace with City. It was United’s club record 39th successive home game without defeat.

Tottenham have had mixed results at Wembley since moving into their temporary home while White Hart Lane is redeveloped and once again they lacked a cutting edge against supposedly inferior opponents.

The pre-match headlines focused on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave left-back Danny Rose out of the squad for the second time in seven days. Rose admitted he was “fuming” with his absence from the north London derby and although he played 90 minutes in Tottenham’s midweek win at Borussia Dortmund, there was no place for the England international against Albion.

Albion were led by caretaker boss Gary Megson following Tony Pulis’s sacking earlier this week and they took a shock fourth minute lead. Notching his first goal since September, Salomon Rondon sprinted onto Jake Livermore’s pass, held off Davinson Sanchez and hit a scuffed shot that trickled past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Laboured

Tottenham laboured for long periods but equalised in the 74th minute when Kane converted Dele Alli’s cross for his 15th club goal this season. West Brom are without a win in 11 league games, while Tottenham have failed to win their last two in the league.
Mamadou Sakho gave Crystal Palace just their second league win this season as the French defender’s last-gasp goal sealed a 2-1 success against Stoke. Mark Hughes’ men went ahead in the 53rd minute through Xherdan Shaqiri’s superb solo effort at Selhurst Park.

But bottom of the table Palace drew level thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s tap-in three minutes later and Sakho won it for the hosts from close-range in the 90th minute. Watford handed Newcastle a fourth successive defeat with a 3-0 win at St James’ Park.
The Hornets showed why their manager Marco Silva has been linked with the vacant Everton job as they swept to a second successive victory. They took a 19th minute lead through Will Hughes, the midfielder flicking in Marvin Zeegelaar’s cross for his second goal in his last two games.

Silva’s eighth-placed side doubled their lead in first half stoppage-time when Deandre Yedlin turned Zeegelaar’s cross into his own net. Newcastle were in disarray and Andre Gray punished poor defending to make it three in the 62nd minute. Swansea manager Paul Clement faces a fight to save his job after his struggling side were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth. Reports this week suggested Clement was in danger of the sack and they are now five games without a win, leaving them one point off the bottom.

