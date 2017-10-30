Indian Super League

Indian Super League: Marcelinho’s brace helps Pune City rout ATK, Bengaluru down Dynamos

The Brazilian also provided the assists for the other two goals.

ISL / SPORTZPICS

Marcelo Leite Pereira (Marcelinho) spoilt ATK’s first home match of the season as the Brazilian led FC Pune City’s 4-1 rout of the two-time defending champions in their Indian Super League football fixture in Kolkata on Sunday.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner Marcelinho once again proved why he was the biggest threat as he struck a double (13th and 60th minutes) and also assisted two other goals in a fine display of wingplay to bury ATK in front of their home fans.

The match was in balance with Pune leading by a slender one-goal margin at halftime, and ATK’s Bipin Singh produced a stunning 50th minute free-kick after the changeover to find an equaliser.

But that remained the solitary moment of joy for the most successful ISL franchise as Rohit Kumar scored off a flying header from a Marcelinho free-kick within a minute before Emiliano Alfaro completed the rout in the 81st minute with the Brazilian once again providing the assist.

FC Pune City, who lost 2-3 to Delhi Dynamos at home in their ISL opener, thus opened their account while it was misery for ATK as they remained on one point that came off a goal-less draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi.

This was Pune’s fourth win over ATK in the ISL as the two-time former champions have only one win and two draws against their rivals.

As football action returned to the Salt Lake Stadium after the hallowed turf hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup final less than a month ago, it was an agonising start for the Teddy Sheringham wards who missed their star player Robbie Keane badly.

The Irishman, who had gone back home to treat an injury, was back and was seen from the sidelines as he looked to be fit for their next fixture in Jamshedpur on December 1.

Pune got off to a dream start capitalising on an awful defensive lapse by Tom Thorpe who misjudged the flight of a long ball allowing Emiliano Alfaro to sneak into the box from left.

The forward squared it to an unmarked Marcelinho who slotted it past the left of ATK goalkeeper Majumder with precision.

ATK wasted a fine chance in the 24th minute when their Portuguese midfielder Zequinha broke through the heart of midfield with a solo run but FC Pune City goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh stopped his long ranger and Hitesh Sharma failed to score from the rebound thanks to Baljit Sahni’s timely tackle.

Bengaluru beat Dynamos 4-1

Debutant Bengalauru FC registered their second consecutive win with a 4-1 thrashing of Delhi Dynamos in their Indian Super League match played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Erik Partaalu struck twice (24th and 45th minutes) while Lenny Rodriguez (57th) and Miku (87th) scored a goal each.

Kalu Uche scored from the dreaded spot in the 86th minute to pull one back for the Dynamos.

With this win, Bengaluru climbed to the top of the league table with six points from two matches.

Two held for heckling NEUFC fan

Two men have been arrested for allegedly heckling a female fan of the NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) during its ISL match against Chennaiyin FC, days after the video of the incident went viral on the social media, police said on Sunday.

Vijay alias Tamil Selvan (18) and Karthik Kumar (20) were booked under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act in connection with the November 23 incident, a police release said.

Selvan, engaged in selling mineral water cans, and Kumar, an engineering student, were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

The ISL match on November 23 was marred by the incident of heckling and mocking by a Chennaiyin FC fan who had reportedly made certain gestures at the female NEUFC fan.

The video went viral on the social media, following which a case was lodged by the police.

