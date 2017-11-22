Scroll

Players’ interest will be taken care of: COA chief Rai promises to deal with Kohli’s scheduling woes

Rai also said that India might have a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year.

by 
File photo of Vinod Rai. | Digital ASSOCHAM via Facebook

Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai today empathised with skipper Virat Kohli on the issue of cramped scheduling, saying that players’ interest will be taken care of.

India will finish their home series against Sri Lanka on December 24 before leaving for South Africa on December 28. They are scheduled to play a two-day warm-up tie starting on December 30 before taking on South Africa in the first Test on January 5.

Kohli had complained that cramped schedules are getting in the way of proper preparation for a big series such as the South Africa tour.

“I totally empathise with Kohli. That is a fact. What we recognise as Future Tour Programme (FTP) has been drawn up such that all the state associations get chances to generate revenue by conducting matches,” Rai said during a session at the Times Lit Festival here.

“And unfortunately it is the players because of whom this revenue comes and their interests are not taken care of. We will ensure that there is a balance in the three formats from next year,” he added.

Regarding players contracts, Rai said: “We had inherited the three grades of A, B and C. We have modified it and have started a process where we consult the players. We had two rounds of consultation and we will do another one in a week’s time just before the Delhi Test.

“We will make a presentation to the players. In this entire business, the one group that is left out completely is the players, their interest is not protected. Nobody has consulted them.”

NADA issue

To a question why BCCI is refusing to allow NADA to conduct dope tests on its players, Rai said: “We have zero tolerance to doping. As per as BCCI is concerned, it conforms to the anti-doping policies of the ICC, who conform to WADA.

“As for conducting tests in the country, there is a NADA which runs the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which is headed by secretary of Sports itself. All samples drawn from cricketers in this country are tested only in NDTL.

“As of now, the samples are drawn by an agency called IDTM, approved by ICC. So we are totally in line with the country’s anti-doping guidelines. Now cricketers worldwide have issues regarding privacy and security because they have to tell their whereabouts all the time. So the ICC decided to involve IDTM.”

Rai also said adhocism of BCCI created the fiasco during the selection of the India coach, where Anil Kumble was roped in for some time before the subsequent appointment of Ravi Shastri by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

“Unfortunately, there is no system in the BCCI on how a coach should be appointed but I think the move to set up the CAC is good,” said Rai, the former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

“The three iconic players made the selection of coach last year. They had selected somebody who was unfortunately not acceptable to BCCI, who gave the opportunity to Kumble. The CAC had recommended him for two years but then BCCI said ‘no no’, it is for one year,” he added.

Women’s IPL from next year?

Rai also said that India might have a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year.

“With Diana Edulji (the CoA member), Mithali (Raj), Jhulan (Goswami), we have drawn up the sequence of events which hopefully you will see women’s cricket ... or you might even see an IPL also,” Rai said.

“The match fee of the women cricketers has been doubled by us over the last three months. The rewards which were given have been brought more or less at par with the men’s team. In the longer run we may not be able to make it equal because all this revenue generated from the matches played – the men’s team play more and generate larger amount.

“Hopefully the women’s team will also come to their level in future. So next year you are certainly going to see the change,” he added.

Rai also said that COA had submitted their recommendations regarding the conflict of interest that was pointed out by former member Ramachandran Guha.

“We have drawn up policies on conflict of interest but you will be surprised that all those policies, including players compensation policies, we offered to SGM but even after three meetings it was not adopted,” he said.

Asked specifically about the conflict of interest of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rai said: “Please be assured that our entire conflict of interest policy will leave Dhoni or anybody else with no option but to conform to it.”

Talking about the need for reforms in the BCCI, Rai said: “It is not a bad idea to be setting a set of standards. I believe BCCI is very insular body. Any thing happened in BCCI never came out in the public. Now if you are throwing BCCI open to public it is good.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.