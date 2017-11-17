Sumit Nagal, Divij Sharan reach career-best ranking after Bengaluru Open victories

It was a good day for Indian tennis in terms of rankings with two players reaching their career-best spot on Monday. Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan, both champions at the Bengaluru Open, climbed in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.
Nagal, who lifted his first ATP Challenger trophy on Saturday, jumped a massive 96 places to achieve his career-best rank of 225. His sensational campaign in Bengaluru saw him pocket 100 ranking points.
Yuki Bhambri, who had lost to Nagal in the semifinals, gained two places and continued to be India’s highest ranked player at number 116.
Bhambri is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (137), Nagal (225), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (256), and N Sriram Balaji (372).
In the doubles, left-handed Sharan, who won the doubles title with Mikhail Elgin, also achieved a career-best rank of 47 with a jump of four places.
He is country’s second-highest ranked player after Rohan Bopanna (18), who was unchanged.
The next best are Purav Raja, (60) Leander Paes (63) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (102).
In the WTA charts, Ankita Raina reclaimed her status of India’s top-ranked women’s singles player, a week after falling down the ladder. The current world No 277 gained 16 places after reaching the quarterfinals at WTA Mumbai Open this week.
She is followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (288), who lost four places after being knocked out in the first round in Mumbai.
In the doubles, Sania Mirza ended the 2018 season at number at 12.