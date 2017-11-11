Field Watch

Video: Remembering Phillip Hughes, 63 not out forever

On the third anniversary of the late batsman's tragic death, TheField remembers the career of Phillip Hughes

AFP

November 25th, 2014 - South Australia vs New South Wales: 136 for 2, 48.3 overs.

Phillip Hughes was an exciting prospect for the Aussies; a man on the verge entering his prime. He won 26 Test caps for his country, notching up consecutive centuries at one point and was much loved within the Australian dressing room.

He was well-known to English fans both internationally and domestically after spells with Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcestershire. And it was in a inter-state Sheffield Shield match, that the worst possible thing that could have happened to a cricketer, happened to Hughes.

Going strong on 63 not out, Hughes missed a bouncer from Sean Abbott, striking him in the back of his head. Hughes, who was wearing a helmet, appeared to compose himself but then leaned forward and collapsed face first onto the pitch.

The 25-year-old passed away two days after the incident, following a brain haemorrhage, tragically cutting short a blossoming career.
November 27th, 2014: 63 not out forever.

The tributes pour in even now:

