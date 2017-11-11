Data check: How does Ashwin’s incredible march to 300 wickets compare with other spin greats

With the ball clipping Lahiru Gamage’s off-stump, Ravichandran Ashwin closed out a one-sided victory against a struggling Sri Lanka.
He also became the fastest man to 300 Test wickets. By no means is that a small feat considering he’s only played 54 matches in a short six-year Test career.
By reaching this milestone, he dwarfs some of histories greatest bowlers, who at the same stage are considerably far behind.
Among the Indian spinners, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh took 66 and 72 matches respectively to reach this milestone.
Against Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne, the Chennai off-spinner has some stiffer competition. Warne took about 63 matches and Muralitharan took 58, however the Sri Lankan played fewer innings to reach 300 wickets.
In large part, Ashwin’s success has come at home in favourable and familiar conditions. While playing abroad, he’s taken 84 wickets at an average of nearly 32. Respectable numbers for a bowler of his calibre.
Ashwin takes wickets pretty frequently. On average, he takes 50 wickets every nine matches which means he takes little over five wickets every match.
His last 150 wickets have come in only 25 matches, and if he could maintain that rhythm, he could be well on his way to becoming one of the leading wicket takers in Test cricket.