India paddler G Sathiyan wins gold at ITTF Challenge Spanish Open

India paddler G Sathiyan defeated Japan’s Kazuhiro Yoshimura 4-2 to clinch the men’s singles gold at the 2017 ITTF Challenge Spanish Open in Almeria, Spain.
Sathiyan beat Yoshimura 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 6-11, 13-11, 11-7 in the men singles final on Sunday.
The ninth seeded Indian’s calculated game enabled the 24 -year-old to prevail over the 11th seed.
Incidentally, this was Sathiyan’s second major title after the singles gold he had won two years ago in the ITTF World Tour Belgium Open. This was also the second ITTF Challenge Series title won by an Indian this year after Soumyajit Ghosh beat compatriot Anthony Amalraj in Chile Open final a few months ago.
Earlier, Indian pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das, seeded second, went down to the top-seed Korean duo of Jihee Jeon and Haeun Yang 11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 9-11 in a thrilling women doubles final.
The Indian combination had to satisfied with the silver despite putting up a good fight.