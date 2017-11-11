India boys’ team enters stage two of World Junior Table Tennis Championships

The India boys’ team entered stage two of the World Junior Table Tennis Championships after registering its second successive win in Group D at Riva del Garda in Italy on Monday.
After blanking New Zealand in their first round on Sunday, the Indian team, comprising Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Snehit Suravajjul and Jeet Chandra, inflicted another 3 -0 win over Argentina on Sunday night.
Manush opened with a win over Francisco Sanchi 11-9, 11-5, 11-9, while Manav Thakkar followed it up by notching up 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-7 triumph over Martin Bentancor before Snehit closed out the contest with 11-2, 11-5, 11-4 win over Santiago Tolosa.
The result helped India book their berth in Stage 2 of the championships where the team has been clubbed with China and France in group F.
With two teams making the cut for Stage 3, where the teams play for positions 1-8, Indian boys stand a good chance of making the grade as they need to just tackle France to qualify.