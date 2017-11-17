Ranji Trophy round-up: Mumbai maul Tripura to enter quarters, Dinda picks up his 25th fifer

Mumbai trounced underdogs Tripura by 10 wickets in their Group C Ranji Trophy game on the third and penultimate day here today to storm into the quarter finals of the national tournament.

The 41-time champions chased a paltry target of 63 in just 6.2 overs with young find Prithvi Shaw (50 not out) and first innings centurion Jay Bista (13 not out) taking them home.

Shaw, who was at his best, laced his 26-ball innings with eight hits to the fence as Mumbai raced to a thumping victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai bagged seven points, including the bonus point, to leapfrog earlier leaders Andhra Pradesh (19 points) and book a knock-out berth with a tally of 21 points. The second spot in the group is a toss-up between Andhra and Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai declared at their overnight score of 421/8 to take a huge 226-run first innings lead before their bowlers put up a spirited show to bundle out Tripura for 288 in their second innings.

For the visitors, only Yashpal Singh (82 off 127 balls) and keeper Smith Patel (68 off 111 balls) showed some resistance, but all their lower-order batsmen failed to make a mark, making a beeline to the pavilion.

For the hosts, left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari (4/72) and pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (4/69) were the chief wicket takers.

Kothari, stuck at the stroke of tea and then after the break. At tea, Tripura were 222 for 5, four runs behind Mumbai.

After tea, Kothari removed Mura Singh off the first ball, caught by Surya Kumar Yadav. He then dismissed a well-set Yashpal Sharma, stumped by skipper Aditya Tare.

At one stage in their second innings, Tripura were struggling at 84-3, but then Patel and Sharma put on a 129-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Patel brought up his fifty in 83 balls, Sharma completed his half century in 68 balls.

But before tea, Mumbai bounced back, dismissing Patel and new man Gurinder Singh (1). First it was Jay Bista who broke the Sharma-Patel stand after he cleaned up Patel, who struck 10 fours.

And within no time, Kothari removed Gurinder, who was caught brilliantly by Surya Kumar Yadav in the slips.

Earlier in the morning, Kulkarni gave the hosts their first breakthrough dismissing Tripura opener Samarat Singha who edged to wicket-keeper Tare on 7.

Udiyan Bose (34) got involved in a 65-run second wicket stand with Ghosh before their partnership was broken by Kulkarni who had Bose caught at square-leg.

At lunch, Tripura were 84 for 2 and after lunch, off the second ball, medium-pacer Akash Parkar, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the Tripura first innings, cleaned up Ghosh (38).

Brief scores (Group C):

Tripura 195 & 288 (Yashpal Singh 82, Smit Patel 68; Karsh Kothari 4/72, Dhawal Kulkarni 4/69) lost to Mumbai 421/8 declared & 64/0 (Prithvi Shaw 50*, Jay Bista 13*). Points: Mumbai 7; Tripura 0.

Baroda 309 & 197 all out in 57.5 overs (Swapnil K Singh 49, A Sheth 40, M Mohammed 3 for 22, K Vignesh 3 for 46) vs Tamil Nadu 274 & 2/0.

Odisha 147 & 237/4 in 100 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 88, Subhransu Senapati 78 batting, Mihir Hirwani 2 for 58) vs Madhya Pradesh 388 (Rajit Patidar 123, Govinda Poddar 7 for 102).

Bengal put one foot in knockouts

Pace spearhead Ashok Dinda claimed his 25th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to hand Bengal a first innings lead over Goa, which virtually sealed their passage into the quarterfinals from Group D.

In reply to Bengal’s 379, Goa were dismissed for 310 after resuming the third day on 191 for five, as Dinda added two more to his overnight tally en route to figures of 5/79.

Left-arm seamer Kanishk Seth supported well with a career-best 3/77, including two wickets in successive deliveries, while B Amit (2/69) cleaned up Felix Alemao to bundle out Goa in 105 overs in the second session.

Amogh Desai waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 103 off 264 balls – his sixth first-class century, while Keenan Vaz made 60.

The duo added 110 runs for the sixth wicket to frustrate Bengal in the first session, but it was not enough.

At close on the penultimate day, Bengal were 108 for three in 25 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran (20) and first innings centurion Shreevats Goswami (15) at the crease, extending the lead to 177 runs.

Unless Goa produce some sort of a miracle, Bengal would be through with 23 points. Playing Services in Amritsar, Punjab currently have 15 points inthe group.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Bengal 379 and 108/3; 25 overs vs Goa 310 in 105 overs (Amogh Desai 103*, Keenan Vaz 60; Ashok Dinda 5/79, Kanishk Seth 3/77).

Punjab 645/6 declared vs Services 315 in 71.2 overs (Vikas Yadav 71, Diwesh Pathania 68, Rahul Singh 48, Vikas Hathwala 42; MS Gony 5/63) & 118/3 in 35 overs f/o (Rahul Singh 47*).

Himachal Pradesh 353 & 70/3 in 20 overs vs Vidarbha 456 in 134.4 overs (Faiz Fazal 206, Sanjay Ramaswamy 115, Wasim Jaffer 47; Rishi Dhawan 4/96).

Reddy’s ton keep Hyderabad afloat

Opener Akshath Reddy (107) hit a much-needed century as Hyderabad grabbed a slender 23-run lead after being asked to follow-on by Delhi on the penultimate day of their Group A match.

Resuming at an overnight score of 194/8, Hyderabad lost their remaining two first innings wickets with the addition of just 11 runs as Delhi, who had scored 415 in their first innings, enforced a follow on.

In their second essay, Hyderabad produced a better batting display with opening duo of Tanmay Agarwal (42) and Reddy (107) sharing a 98-run partnership.

Agarwal was dismissed by Vikas Mishra with substitute fielder Unmukt Chand taking the catch in the 35th over.

Reddy and K Rohit Rayudu (61) then forged a 115-run partnership before the opener was removed in the 70th over by Lalit Yadav.

At the draw of stumps, Rayudu and BP Sandeep (8) were at the crease with Hyderabad reaching 233/2 in their second innings.

Earlier, Kulwant Khejroliya and Vikas Mishra completed a four-wicket haul each after picking up one wicket apiece in the morning.

In another game, Mayank Agarwal’s smashed his fifth three-digit score in as many matches during Karnataka’s Group A clash against Railways in Delhi on Monday. His unbeaten knock of 104 helped him take his tally to 1003 runs in just 27 days.

The 26-year-old is the only Karnataka cricketer to have scored five consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka has remained unbeaten this season. The positive results, that include three outright wins, should be attributed to the performances of players like Agarwal, who has been impervious this season.

Brief scores (Group A):

Delhi 415 vs Hyderabad 205 & 233/2 (PA Reddy 107, KR Rayudu 61*) .

Assam 279 & 189 (N dhumal 4/48) vs Maharashtra 253 & 216/3 (NS Shaikh 108*, A Bawne 52*).

Karnataka 434 & 208/1 (Mayank Agarwal 104*. R Samarth 56) vs Railways 333.

Saurashtra in total control against Rajasthan

Saurashtra strengthened their position as they bowled out hosts Rajasthan for 275 to take a big first-innings lead of 259 runs in their Group B match on Sunday.

Following on, Rajasthan were 13 for no loss in their second innings at stumps on the third day.

For Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat, Shaurya Sanandia and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picked up three wickets each at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Resuming at their overnight score of 60 for two, Rajasthan lost the day’s first wicket when opener Chetan Bist (41) was trapped in front by Unadkat with the scorecard reading 83.

Robin Bist, who top-scored in Rajasthan’s first innings with 63 off 148 balls, added 99 runs for the fourth wicket with Ashok Menaria (46).

Mahipal Lomror then contributed 52 with the help of 11 boundaries.

These efforts were not enough for Rajasthan as they struggled to go close to the visitors’ massive first-innings total of 534 all out.

When the stumps were drawn on the penultimate day, the hosts trailed by 246 runs, albeit with all second innings intact.