Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal hits 5th straight ton, crosses 1000-run mark in 27 days

The 26-year-old is the only Karnataka cricketer to have scored five consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

by 
PTI

Mayank Agarwal’s smashed his fifth three-digit score in as many matches during Karnataka’s Group A clash against Railways in Delhi on Monday. His unbeaten knock of 104 helped him take his tally to 1003 runs in just 27 days.

The 26-year-old is the only Karnataka cricketer to have scored five consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

Karnataka has remained unbeaten this season. The positive results, that include three outright wins, should be attributed to the performances of players like Agarwal, who has been in impervious form this season.

On fire!

173, 104* v Railways
90, 133* vs Uttar Pradesh
176, 23 vs Delhi
304* vs Maharashtra
0, 0 vs Hyderabad
31 vs Assam

Against Railways, he has now smashed tons in both innings for Karnataka. After a swashbuckling 176, he followed it up with an unbeaten ton in the second essay. His tons in both innings against Railways has helped Karnataka amass an overall lead of 309.

Agarwal has scored at an average of 147 this season, despite a below par performance in the first two games, wherein he managed just 31 runs from three innings. His five three-digit scores in seven innings also include an unbeaten 304 against Maharashtra.

The right-hand batsman came back strong after the disappointment in the first two games, taking charge of the team’s batting order, even upstaging India stars KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who have been part of the Karnataka team intermittently through the season.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.