Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal hits 5th straight ton, crosses 1000-run mark in 27 days

Mayank Agarwal’s smashed his fifth three-digit score in as many matches during Karnataka’s Group A clash against Railways in Delhi on Monday. His unbeaten knock of 104 helped him take his tally to 1003 runs in just 27 days.
The 26-year-old is the only Karnataka cricketer to have scored five consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.
Karnataka has remained unbeaten this season. The positive results, that include three outright wins, should be attributed to the performances of players like Agarwal, who has been in impervious form this season.
On fire!
173, 104* v Railways
90, 133* vs Uttar Pradesh
176, 23 vs Delhi
304* vs Maharashtra
0, 0 vs Hyderabad
31 vs Assam
Against Railways, he has now smashed tons in both innings for Karnataka. After a swashbuckling 176, he followed it up with an unbeaten ton in the second essay. His tons in both innings against Railways has helped Karnataka amass an overall lead of 309.
Agarwal has scored at an average of 147 this season, despite a below par performance in the first two games, wherein he managed just 31 runs from three innings. His five three-digit scores in seven innings also include an unbeaten 304 against Maharashtra.
The right-hand batsman came back strong after the disappointment in the first two games, taking charge of the team’s batting order, even upstaging India stars KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who have been part of the Karnataka team intermittently through the season.