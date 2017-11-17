The Ashes

Smith is unstoppable, Lyon can walk the talk: Five things we learned from 1st Ashes Test

Steve Smith’s team emerged from an attritional battle over the first three days to dominate the closing days of the Test.

by 
Saeed Khan/AFP

Australia powered to a 10-wicket victory over England in the opening Test in Brisbane to seize the early Ashes series momentum.

Steve Smith’s team emerged from an attritional battle over the first three days to dominate the closing days of the Test.

Here AFP Sport looks at five things we learned from the series opener:

Captain Smith in class of his own

Steve Smith underlined his status as Test cricket’s premier batsman with a herculean unbeaten 141 crafted over eight-and-a-half hours to give Australia a crucial narrow first innings lead. It was an uncharacteristically restrained captain’s knock, overcoming England’s specially-researched fielding plans to claim his 21st century in his 57th Test.

Smith’s batting average as captain has climbed to 72.46 as opposed to his career average of 61.23, placing him second only to the great Don Bradman in Australian cricket. Along with four catches, he was the stand-out man-of-the-match.

Marsh, Paine justify selection

Australia’s team selection was dubbed “confused” by leg-spin great Shane Warne. But the contentious inclusion of experienced batsman Shaun Marsh, wicketkeeper Tim Paine, and debutant opener Cameron Bancroft were all justified.

Marsh, on his eighth return to the Test side, compiled a vital 51 to help put on 99 runs with Smith at a key stage in Australia’s first innings, while Paine bounced back from a dropped catch to produce a quick stumping of Moeen Ali to break up a threatening second innings partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Bancroft recovered from scoring just five in the first innings to hit the winning runs in an unbeaten 82.

England’s long tail worry

England’s normal lower batting order strength became their weakness at the Gabba, with failures in both innings. The tourists lost six for 56 in the first dig and six for 82 at the second time at bat. The tourists keenly missed the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who bats at six, pushing Bairstow to seven and Moeen Ali to eight.

Mitchell Starc took four of his six wickets among the tail which looms as a problem area for the tourists. By comparison, the Australians added 252 runs for their last six wickets in the first innings.

Root’s lbw problems resurface

Joe Root was out twice leg before wicket, making it 18 times in 61 Tests, four more than Steve Smith over a similar amount of Tests. Root is England’s big batting hope in the series, but could not extend his 51 in the second innings to the big hundred the tourists were desperately seeking to put pressure on the Australians. Root only averaged 27.42 from eight innings on England’s last tour to Australia four years ago.

‘GOAT’ Lyon invaluable

Nathan Lyon made headlines before the Test with his “ending English careers” taunt, but he backed up the talk with his deeds at the Gabba. Australia’s all-time leading wicket-taking off-spinner captured five scalps and his direct throw to run out first innings top scorer James Vince was a big moment in the match.

He also hung around to score nine in a handy 30-run last wicket partnership with Steve Smith as Australia took a slim first innings lead. The man dubbed “GOAT” (Greatest Of All Time) remains a crucial member of the Australian Test side.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.