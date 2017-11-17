Ranji Trophy round-up: Kerala enter quarters for first time in history, Mumbai to face Karnataka

Defending champions Gujarat will face Bengal while 41-time winners Mumbai will lock horns with the season’s from team Karnataka in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy.

The line-up for the knockouts, which will be played from December 7-11, was finalised after the conclusion of the league matches across various venues on Tuesday.

The match between Mumbai and Karnataka will be telecast live.

Quarterfinals line-up:

Gujarat v Bengal in Jaipur

Delhi v MPCA in Vijaywada

Kerala v Vidarbha in Surat

Karnataka v Mumbai in Nagpur.

Delhi earn 3 points against Hyderabad

Delhi entered the Ranji Trophy knockouts as the second best team from Group A after their last league match against Hyderabad ended in a draw on Tuesday.

Delhi picked up three points from the game by virtue of taking the first innings lead at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Delhi will take on Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals, while Group A topper Karnataka will lock horns with Group C runners-up Mumbai in their last-eight clash.

Karnataka thrashed Railways by 209 runs after off-spinner K Gowtham returning figures of 7 for 72.

Delhi drew the match against the hosts after being made to bowl over 150 overs in the second innings.

Forced to follow on after conceding a lead of 210, Hyderabad’s batsmen came good in the second innings, with Akshath Reddy (107), Rohit Rayudu (103) and B Sandeep (93) helping them to 442 for eight at stumps.

Delhi used nine bowlers through the second innings, with the left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra picking up his fifth five- wicket haul. He took four wickets on the final day, including those of the set batsmen Rayudu and Sandeep.

Hyderabad finished fourth in the group with 16 points, after having their first two matches washed out.

Delhi finished second with 27 points.

In another Group A game in Pune, Maharashtra won by seven wickets after overhauling Assam’s victory target of 216/3 in 47.4 overs on Monday.

Brief scores (Group A):

Delhi 415 drew with Hyderabad 205 & 442/8 (PA Reddy 107, K Rohit Rayudu 103, BP Sandeep 93; Vikas Mishra 5/116).

Gujarat 411 & 16/0 beat Jharkhand 242 & 183 f/o (K Deobrat 53, Virat Singh 52; CT Gaja 3/37, HP Patel 4/9).

Bengal join Vidarbha in last eight

Anustup Majumdar struck a second century in the match as Bengal drew their Group D match against Goa to advance to the quarter-finals.

Resuming at 108 for three, Bengal, who had a first innings lead of 69 runs, lost Abhimanyu Easwaran (21) and Shreevats Goswami (20) cheaply.

But, Majumdar held fort and followed up his first innings century with an unbeaten 108 (183 balls; 11x4), while Writtick Chatterjee also matched his partner with a 102 not out as Bengal declared their second innings for 334 for five.

Chasing an impossible 404 target on the final day, Goa were 86 for two in their second essay at close.

With the drawn result, Bengal progressed to the quarterfinals on the basis of their first innings lead with 23 points from six matches.

Brief Scores (Group D):

Bengal: 379 & 334/5 decl (Anustup Majumdar 108*, Writtick Chatterjee 102*) drew with Goa: 310 & 86/2 (Snehal Kauthankar 53*; Ashoke Dinda 2/13).

Punjab 645/6 decl & 94/5 (Sachidanand Pandey 3/26) drew with Services 315 & 458 (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 124, Ravi Chauhan 112; Siddharth Kaul 3/96).

Himachal Pradesh 353 & 323/8 decl (NR Gangta 101*, SL Verma 59, Rishi Dhawan 53; Aditya Sarvate 6/75) drew with Vidarbha 456.

Kerala reach first ever Ranji quarters

In Rohtak, Kerala picked up an innings-and-eight-run win against Haryana to join Gujarat in the quarterfinals from Group B.

Kerala were in the drivers seat after taking a 181-run first innings lead and having reduced to Haryana to 83 for 5 by the third evening.

They needed just five wickets for a win on the fourth and final day today and they did that in style with seamer MD Nidheesh grabbing three wickets to earn Kerala a bonus-point win.

Kerala finished second on the Group B table with 31 points, while Haryana’s season ended with their fourth loss in six matches.

This was the first time Kerala entered the quarterfinals since the introduction of the tier system in the Ranji Trophy format.

Brief scores (Group B:

Haryana 208 & 173 lost to Kerala 389 (Jalaj Saxena 3/37, M Nidheesh 3/27) by inns & 8 runs.

Saurashtra 534 drew with Rajasthan 275 & 394/7 f/o (AV Gautam 100, C Bist 109, R Bishnoi 103*; A Jadeja 5/167).

