Watch: NFL player appears to levitate back to his feet after diving to catch a pass

In a National Football League (NFL) game between Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the impossible took place.
In match videos that are going viral, Buffalo player Zay Jones, after failing to collect a pass, appears to levitate back to his feet after diving to the ground for the pass. The Bills won the game 16-10 in the end.
People are freaking out over the routine play that appears to end with Jones almost levitating to his feet in a way that the video was being played in reverse.
You have got to see it to believe it. It is 100% real. Jones must have the world’s strongest toes to say the least, if he can pull of such a stunt.