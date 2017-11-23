The Ashes

Ashes banter: Aussie 'adults' don't need curfew, says coach Darren Lehmann

After Jonny Bairstow’s headbutt incident, England opted to ban their team being out after midnight.

by 
SAEED KHAN/AFP

Australian coach Darren Lehmann says he can’t envisage ever slapping a curfew on his players, who were “grown men”, after England opted to ban their team being out after midnight.

The England decision followed Jonny Bairstow’s headbutt on Australian opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar late last month, which only came to light over the weekend.

It came with sensitivity within the England camp about off-field behaviour after the controversy surrounding suspended star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is facing a police inquiry into a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September

Lehmann said it was not something he would consider.

“We wouldn’t have curfews but that’s our decision and that (having them) is theirs,” he told reporters in Adelaide late Tuesday ahead of the second Test starting Saturday.

“We have faith in the blokes to do the right thing. They’re grown men, they’re adults.”

Former Australian captain and selector Greg Chappell suggested curfews were ineffective.

“If someone is determined to get out and do silly things they’re probably going to do it whether there’s a curfew or not,” he told Melbourne radio station SEN.

“Curfews are pretty useless really. If you treat people like adults, most of them will behave like adults. Those who don’t probably don’t last very long.”

England cricket chief Andrew Strauss was cited by cricket.com.au on Tuesday as saying there was no drinking culture in his team, but he imposed a midnight curfew on the five-Test Ashes tour regardless.

In laying down the law after the Bairstow incident, he said his players “need to be smarter”.

“That’s the reality, they are adults, intelligent adults, and at times they are not using that intelligence in the right way,” he said.

“It is a distraction to the team and none of us want that distraction.”

Despite the Stokes controversy and the Bairstow incident, Strauss insisted the team were “good, honest, hardworking cricketers”.

“They’ve done some great things in an England shirt and I will back them on that to the hilt because I know them,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.