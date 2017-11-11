indian cricket

BCCI fined Rs 52.24 crore for anti-competitive practices relating to IPL media rights

The fine was imposed by the Competition Commission of India.

by 
AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was imposed a fine of Rs 52.24 crore on for anti-competitive practices with respect to IPL media rights by the Competition Commission on Tuesday.

Earlier in 2013 also, the watchdog had penalised the cricket board.

In its 44-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the penalty of Rs 52.24 crore comes to nearly 4.48 per cent of the average of the BCCI’s relevant turnover during the last three financial years.

The average turnover of Rs 1,164.7 crore is for three financial years – 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

“The assessment of the Commission clearly brings out that the impugned clause in the IPL (Indian Premier League) Media Rights Agreement has been pursued by BCCI consciously to protect the commercial interest of the bidders of broadcasting rights as well as the economic interest of BCCI,” it said.

In February 2013, the watchdog had slapped the exact sane fine of Rs 52.24 crore on the BCCI.

Although at present, the average of the relevant turnover is slightly higher than the one which was considered by the CCI while passing the order in February 2013, the regulator said it prefers to maintain the penalty amount.

