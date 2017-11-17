International Cricket

Is T10 format the future of cricket? Virender Sehwag sees it as a ticket to Olympics

Sehwag will soon be back on the cricket field as captain of the Maratha Arabians franchise in the T10 Cricket League.

by 
Scroll Photo

How short is too short? If former India opener Virender Sehwag is to be believed, then the duration of the game - be it 20 overs or 10 - won’t affect the quality of the sport.

Sehwag, who will soon be seen playing for Maratha Arabians franchise during the T10 Cricket League, feels a ten-over format is ideal if the International Cricket Council (ICC) wishes to have the sport included in the Olympics.

“Nowadays there is talk of cricket being a part of the Olympics,” Sehwag said at the launch event of his team’s logo in Mumbai. “I think T10 is the right format. It gets over in 90 minutes and it’s like a football match and result oriented. If ICC is serious about talking to the International Olympic Committee to have cricket as part of Olympic Games, then this is the ideal way to go about it.”

“Be it 20 overs or 10, cricket will remain the same,” Sehwag added.

The 39-year-old will be among a host of star cricketers like Kumar Sangakkara, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Amir among others, who will participate in the league that will be played from December 14-17 in Sharjah. Each team will be allotted 10 overs to bat.

“More nations can play T10,” said Sehwag. “All that is needed is one batsman or one bowler to perform well for a team win. Every country can produce one or two players who can win the T10 matches.

“Now the ICC has to think, if they want to take this to Olympic Committee or not. All the nations, who are smaller nations, who are playing four-day (games), Test matches, One Day (matches) or T20, they can play T10 and cricket can be part of the Olympics as well,” he said.

Upsets expected

Maratha Arabians co-owner and Bollywood star Sohail Khan felt, the despite the short format, it would still result in major upsets.

“If one watched the recent truncated Twenty20 game [between India and New Zealand], it was full of upsets, twists and turns,” said Sohail. “In eight overs just 50-60 runs were scored, but it was exciting to watch. If one batsman gets out there is a chance for the next batsman to panic.

“I am sure the T10 format will present a number of upsets. It will be exciting and we’ll see dramatic finishes,” he added.

The T10 Cricket league is being played under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board and is approved by the ICC. The league was the brainchild of businessman Saijul Ul Malik, chariman of the T10 Cricket League.

However, it still does not receive a green light from the BCCI. Indian stars are crucial to the development of any cricket league in the world.

But, the Indian board’s policy with regards to releasing their contracted players has been applied here as well.

Limited Indian presence

Thirty nine-year-old Sehwag is the only Indian cricketer in the tournament. It is a hurdle that the stake holders of the event grappled with over the past few months.

Saijul Ul Mulk, chairman T10 Cricket League said that feelers were sent to Indian cricketers and that he was hopeful of fielding these stars in the next few seasons of the T10 league.

Sehwag, who retired from international cricket in 2015, said he would begin his fitness regime post India’s final Test against Sri Lanka. He added that his batting wasn’t a worry, but the intent was to be an active fielder.

“I am captaining the side and will want to lead the team from the front,” he said.

While Sehwag accepted that the possibility of any member of the current India team playing in the format was limited, he hoped his former mates who have also hung up his boots would join him next year. “Permissions from the board are an issue. But, by next season I am hoping to see more of my friends in the tournament,” Sehwag said.

