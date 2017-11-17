Premier League

How do Manchester City compare to Premier League’s best?

A look at how the team matches up against teams who have made similarly impressive starts to their campaign.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

Manchester City’s dramatic 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday restored their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit and further enhanced their status as overwhelming title favourites.

Pep Guardiola’s sparkling team have smashed record after record since the start of the season and are currently on a 19-game winning streak in all competitions.

But how do they match up against teams who have made similarly impressive starts to a Premier League campaign?

Arsenal (2003-04)

Premier League record after 14 games: W10 D4 L0 F28 A10 Pts 34
One of the most feted teams in the history of English football, Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ became the first side since Preston North End in 1889 to complete a top-flight season unbeaten. After 14 games of the 2003-04 campaign Arsenal were actually second in the table behind Chelsea, who had flown out of the blocks under Claudio Ranieri. But Chelsea wilted during the English winter, winning only three of their next eight games, and Arsenal, inspired by Thierry Henry, stormed past to glory.

Chelsea (2005-06)

Premier League record after 14 games: W12 D1 L1 F33 A7 Pts 37
Chelsea took England by storm in Jose Mourinho’s first season as manager in 2004-05, finishing 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table, and they picked up where they had left off the following campaign. Mourinho’s men won their first nine games and although Manchester United beat them 1-0 in early November, Chelsea were 10 points above them – having played a game more – after 14 matches. Chelsea responded to the defeat against United with a salvo of 10 successive wins and finished eight points clear at the top despite losing their last two matches.

Manchester United (2006-07)

Premier League record after 14 games: W11 D2 L1 F30 A7 Pts 35
Having been left for dead by Chelsea in the previous campaign, there were few expectations United would become front-runners, but Alex Ferguson’s side took the title race by the scruff of the neck with 11 wins in their first 14 games. United’s early-season form showcased the nascent partnership between Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, whose goals would fire the club to three successive Premier League titles and Champions League glory in 2008. United finished the 2006-07 season six points clear of Chelsea, who suffered the indignity of having to offer their rivals a guard of honour when they hosted Ferguson’s men on the season’s penultimate weekend.

Manchester City (2011-12)

Premier League record after 14 games: W12 D2 L0 F48 A13 Pts 38
The only team to have outscored Guardiola’s City at this stage of a Premier League season, Roberto Mancini’s side made a blistering start to the campaign, averaging 3.43 goals per game in their first 14 matches. The centrepiece of that run was a seismic 6-1 victory away to defending champions Manchester United in the October, which was their derby foes’ worst home defeat since February 1955. It left City five points clear of United at the top of the table, but a spring surge by United took the title race right to the wire. Mancini’s men ultimately prevailed on goal difference courtesy of Sergio Aguero’s immortal stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day.

Manchester City 2017-18

Premier League record after 14 games: W13 D1 L0 F44 A9 Pts 40
Guardiola’s City are the first Premier League team to have amassed 40 points in their first 14 games, their sparkling sequence of victories featuring a 6-0 win at Watford, a 7-2 annihilation of Watford and 5-0 thrashings of Liverpool and Crystal Palace. Spearheaded by Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, they have not dropped points since a 1-1 draw with Everton on August 21. Eight points clear of Manchester United, the title seems to beckon and if they win their next two games – at home to West Ham United and away to Manchester United – they will set a new record for successive victories within the same English top-flight campaign.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.