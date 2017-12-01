Indian hockey

‘Time to separate men from boys’: Former players weigh in on India’s chances at HWL Final

India start their Hockey World League Final campaign against defending champions Australia on Friday.

PTI

The India men’s hockey team is all set to begin their campaign against Australia in the Hockey World League Final on Friday. After a spectacular unbeaten run at the Asia Cup, India head into the tournament high on confidence.

But, in the Asia Cup, India who are ranked 6th in the world, faced lowly ranked teams such as Malaysia, Pakistan, Korea, among others. The HWL final will be a completely different ball game. Grouped in Pool B, they face Australia (ranked two), England (ranked seventh) and Germany (ranked fifth).

India, clearly, have their task cut out for them.

“This a true test for India. Asia Cup the pressure was different because we were the number one team, we were favourites and we were expected to win,” Viren Rasquinha, former Hockey India captain, told The Field. “For HWL we are not the favourites, but at the same time the expectations are very high from the team.”

However, India has the skillset required to go deep into the competition. With the team having the right mix of youth and experience, India can surely prove their mettle on the big stage.

“The more we play against such teams the better it is for Indian hockey,” said former India coach Joaquim Carvalho. “It is not often we get to play with the top teams in the world. Playing with the top teams, you get a view on the areas you need to improve on, if need be. Plus you also learn to play to your strengths as well,” he told The Field.

Australian test

First up for coach Sjoerd Marijne’s wards – Australia. The defending champions will look to make a statement in the opening game itself. What can India expect?

“Australia always go for goal in the opening 10 minutes of the game,” said Rahul Singh, former Olympian. “Their strategy is just that they go for goal. If they get a goal in seven or eight minutes, then they go for another. However, if you hold them for 10 to 15 minutes then you can control the game. Against Australia you have to be careful during the start,”

India have lost to Australia in the Champions Trophy, Azlan Shah and Commonwealth Games in the past few years. But India’s good form means an upset can’t be ruled out. “We have a good team. It is a young team with a proper mix of senior and junior players. I don’t think Australia will be better than us given the way we are playing off late,” Bharat Chettri, former India goalkeeper.

Onus on players to step up

With Marijne putting his faith in the youngsters, there will be pressure on them, given they are going to finally rub shoulders with the best in the world. “It is a good platform for the youngsters to showcase their talent and get a taste of playing with top players from across the globe. They will get experience of playing in major tournaments as well,” said Carvalho.

Against Asian teams, India has proved their dominance. But, against the Europeans, India is yet to get their act together. Consistency is the key for India as they gear up to face the best in the business.

“It is high team we start performing consistently in major international tournaments, which is very important,” said Rasquinha. “This will separate the men from the boys. When you play against Australia, Germany and England, that level of matches back-to-back, then you show your true quality,”

The senior players too will have to put their best put forward. “All eight teams are equally good and you never know who will beat who on their day. You have to back your defense and play. You have to give less short corners and go for the counter-attack,” said Rahul.

Indian hockey is on the upswing again and come Friday, Manpreet Singh and Co will look begin their journey towards dominating on the world stage again. Whether the recent good form is the start of something special or a false dawn, the upcoming days in Bhubaneshwar should provide the answers.

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

Shutterstock

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.