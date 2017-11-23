Weightlifting: Gold in Worlds made missing sister’s wedding worth it, says Mirabai Chanu

The first Indian weightlifter in over two decades to claim a World Championship gold, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu says the triumph not only eased the pain from her disastrous Olympic outing, but also ensured that missing her elder sister’s wedding didn’t go in vain.

Chanu became the second Indian after Karnam Malleswari when she bagged the yellow metal at in Anaheim, USA. “I missed my elder sister’s wedding that took place a few days ago in India. But I am happy that the sacrifice that I made has paid off as I won a gold medal,” she said. “When I spoke to my mother after winning the medal, she started crying as she knows what all I have been through to achieve this. She was also happy that missing my sister’s wedding has not gone in vain.”

The 23-year-old from Imphal lifted 85 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk to total an impressive 194 kg in the women’s 48 kg to end up on the top of the podium. She also created a new national record in the process.

During the medal ceremony, Chanu broke into tears while seeing the tricolour from the podium. “I was sure of winning a medal but never thought that I would end up finishing with a gold. So when I saw the flag after wearing the gold medal around my neck, I just could not stop my tears. I got very very emotional,” the Manipuri said. “I have been training hard in Patiala, not gone home for a long time. But today, it all seem worth it,” she added.

‘Wanted to emulate Malleshwari’

Olympic bronze medallist Malleshwari had won the top prize in the World Championships twice – in 1994 and 1995. Kunjarani Devi had also won several medals – mostly silver but never a gold – in the World Championships between 1989 to 1999. “I wanted to emulate Malleshwari ma’am. I always had this thought at the back of my mind that India has not won a gold in over two decades and I really wanted to achieve it but actually winning it is like a dream come true,” said Chanu.

With this achievement, she exorcised the ghosts of her forgettable outing at the Rio Olympics last year. Chanu said she worked extremely hard to minimise her mistakes in the past 16 months. “At Rio, I gave a very bad performance, especially in clean and jerk category. I assessed my mistakes that I committed at the Olympics and worked very hard to improve on those.

This medal has lessened my pain of not doing well in Rio. I am still sad about that but the gold has surely reduced that agony,” she said.

Chanu gave credit to her national coach Vijay Sharma for her success. “I owe a lot to my coach Vijay sir for this medal. I trained very very hard under his guidance. He worked equally hard with me and trained me very well. That showed in the result today. Along with Vijay sir, the Federation also provided me a lot of help.”

The youngest of the six, Chanu said she would work even harder so that she can win medals at next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games, has an eye at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I will work harder and will look to improve upon the gray areas in my game. I will not make the same mistakes again. I will certainly improve and make sure that I win medals at future tournaments.

I am looking to do well at next year’s Commonwealth Games and Asiad and then work even harder for the 2020 Olympics,” said Chanu.