Haryana’s Boxing Youth Worlds medallists will be rewarded with one Indian breed cow: BJP minister

Bharatiya Janata Party minister Om Prakash Dhankar, on Thursday, announced that the six medallists from the state in the Boxing Youth World Championships would be rewarded with one Indian breed cow each.
Among the seven Indians who bagged medals in Guwahati, Haryana had the largest representation with Nitu (48 kg), Jyoti (51 kg), Sakshi (54 kg) and Shashi (57 kg) picking up golds while Anupama (81 kg) and Neha Yadav (81+ kg) ended with bronze.
Dhankar, who is Haryana’s animal husbandry minister, made the announcement during a felicitation ceremony for the boxers at Rohtak, “[Unlike buffalo’s milk] cow’s milk contains less fat and is beneficial for boxers… a cow is very active, while a buffalo sleeps most of the time,” Dhankar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
“Haryana main kehte hain, haanga chahiye toh bhains ka doodh, aur khoobsarti aur dimag chahiye, toh gai ka doodh [In Haryana, they say that if you want power, drink buffalo milk, and if you want beauty and brains, drink cow’s milk].
India topped the the medal table in the tournament that ended last week with the Haryana girls dominating the podium.
Among the Indian contingent, local girl Ankushita Boro (64 kg), who was adjudged the Boxer of the Tournament, was the only other non-Haryana medallist. The Assam girl became the fifth Indian to earn the yellow metal.