India enter quarter-finals of WSF World men’s team squash Championship, beat Germany 2-1

Mahesh Mangaonkar did the star turn as eighth seed India edged out seventh seed Germany 2-1 and moved to the quarter-final of the WSF World men’s team squash championship in Marseille, France on Thursday. The 23-year-old had come on to the court when the score read 1-1 with a lot riding on him for India to secure passage to the last eight.
Facing an unsure opponent in Valentin Rapp, Mangaonkar controlled the volleys and varied his drives to eventually carve out a comfortable 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 win in 31 minutes. After Vikram Singh had put India one up with his fluent 11-8, 11-1, 11-8 win over Rudi Rohrmuller, the focus shifted to the clash between the two number one players – Saurav Ghosal and Simon Rosner.
It was a close battle with fortunes oscillating either way. Both players traded two games each and in the decisive fifth game, Ghosal looked a spent force. Rosner ran away with the game and the match 11-9, 4-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-3 to restore parity. National Coach Cyrus Poncha said, “Absolutely delighted. It was a great team effort. The boys were all charged up. The result showed it,”he added.