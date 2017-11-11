International Cricket

Neil Wagner’s career-best 7/39 helps New Zealand dominate day one against West Indies

The hosts were just 49 runs behind the Windies with eight wickets in hand at the close of play.

by 
New Zealand Cricket

Neil Wagner’s career best seven-wicket haul saw New Zealand seize the honours on day one of the first Test against the West Indies in Wellington on Friday. The South African-born left-armer, a fiery short-ball specialist, claimed 7/39 as the West Indies crumbled to be bundled out for 134 in a first innings that lasted a mere 45.4 overs.

In reply, New Zealand were 85/2 at the close of play with Jeet Raval unbeaten on 29 and Ross Taylor on 12. Tom Latham (37) and Kane Williamson (one) fell in quick succession before Raval and Taylor cautiously added 17 in 8.3 overs through to stumps.

Although Williamson’s batting skills deserted him, he did have luck on his side at the start of the day when he won the toss and put the West Indies into bat on a green wicket. After the tourists safely progressed to 59 without loss, Wagner engineered a collapse that saw all 10 wickets fall in 22 overs for only 75 runs.

He was twice on a hat-trick as he posted his first seven-wicket haul and bettered his previous best of 6/41, which he picked up against Zimbabwe last year.

Conditions ripe

The West Indies were full of confidence going into the match on the back of a recent series win over Zimbabwe and a Test victory against England, and the confidence grew as openers Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite progressed steadily passed the half-century mark.

But while New Zealand’s new-ball pair Trent Boult and Matt Henry were unable to generate swing or seam movement on a cloudless summer’s day, Wagner found bounce in the ripe conditions. By digging the ball in short and angling it towards the rib cage he had his first success in his third over when Brathwaite went for 24.

Two overs before lunch, when the tourists looked to be recovering at 75/1, Boult took a leaf out of Wagner’s book, using a short-ball to account for the West Indies top scorer Powell who made 42. Wagner then hit a purple patch as he ripped through the West Indies’ new generation of specialist batsmen in the space of four balls.

Shimron Hetmyer went for 13 in the last ball before lunch, rising star Shai Hope fell on Wagner’s second ball after play resumed and debutant Sunil Ambris stepped back on his stumps with the first ball he faced in Test cricket.

With Wagner’s first five wickets all from short deliveries, new batsman Holder stood tall for the first ball he faced, only for Wagner to switch to a yorker which bowled him, and 59 without loss had become 97/7. Dowrich was run out at the non-striker’s end for 18 and Boult bowled Miguel Cummins for one.

Brief score:

  • West Indies 134 (Kieran Powell 42; Neil Wagner 7/39) lead New Zealand 85/2 (Tom Latham 37, Jeet Raval 29*; Jason Holder 1/19) by 49 runs.
