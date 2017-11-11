International Cricket

Friendship with Rahul, Dhawan helps during selection calls: Vijay on selection dilemma

The three openers have been jostling for spots in the Test team during recent times.

by 
MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP

It is tough when one among three in-form players has to sit out but senior India opener Murali Vijay is relieved that his “off-the field friendship” with KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan has helped him deal with selection matters with ease.

Dhawan and Rahul scored 94 and 79 in the second innings of the first Test on a green top where Vijay, India’s most technically equipped opener was dropped. With Dhawan taking a break in the second Test, it was Vijay, who made a successful comeback in international cricket with a patient hundred. Dhawan is back for the third Test that begins on Saturday in Delhi.

Dilemma for openers

With one of the three set to be dropped from the XI, Vijay backed his friendship with the duo of easing selection woes.

“We three are very good friends off the field and that makes it much easier. Definitely, it unsettles (when one is dropped) the opener, who is playing regularly. Obviously, we three share a good rapport outside the field and this will help us big time during the (South Africa) series coming ahead and future,” Vijay said at the pre-match media conference.

The Tamil Nadu opener revealed that sharing feelings about selection openly with each other helps them to move on rather than keeping things brewing inside.

So when one among the three is dropped, how do they deal with such a situation?

Vijay said, “Make it easier, lighter and more fun (for the other). Talking about it openly and having a good chat over it rather than keeping things within me and making the other person feel it.”

The 33-year-old said whenever he and Dhawan have faced such a situation, they thrashed it out and moved on. “It’s better off going in the open. Like whatever I feel or Shikhar feels, we put it out in the open, so that it comes off and we move forward,” he said. “Basically, we are fun-loving people and we do things together. We have good times outside the field, which is really helping us as a team.”

Management’s call

However, Vijay sidestepped the question on what can be the possible playing XI for the final Test. “I don’t know. Whatever the team management does, we are well-equipped and all looking to contribute. I don’t know how they (team management) are going to play around with the team. It’s absolutely their choice and we are ready to do it for the team,” said Vijay.

As the discussions veered towards playing in challenging conditions, Vijay said that communication and sharing knowledge becomes important. “We have been playing Test cricket abroad for a while now and the same members have stuck together. It’s going to be very important for us to communicate and share knowledge with each other,” he said. “These are things I am looking forward to in this tour as these are the things that will add value rather than going and having hit in the centre. We should clear our head before we are going to do. These are aspects we are looking forward to and there are definite plans for team building activity and it will be good fun.”

South Africa prep begin

Vijay in his mind has already started preparing for the South Africa tour and the old school practice of knocking against tennis ball to cope with bounce was an example.

“I tried to do something different in practice so that it challenges me. I try to be better each and every day possible. That’s the whole concept of doing that.”

With Tamil Nadu out of Ranji Trophy, Vijay plans to focus on fitness and skill development in the next three weeks before leaving for South Africa.

“Definitely occupy myself with fitness and skill level where I want to go on and improve a little bit. Have a good training schedule and stick onto it and prepare for the big series coming ahead.”

Vijay rated the Feroz Shah Kotla track as “good” and hoped that it would be a good experience to play on a track that had grass covering. “It has grass obviously and that’s the pattern for the whole series. Hopefully, the wicket plays good and we get a good experience before the SA tour.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.