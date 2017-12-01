HWL Final 2017, India vs Australia live: Aussies on the charge but it is still 1-1
Big test awaits India. Updates to the blog will auto-refresh.
After 12 minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Finishing is clearly a problem for the India forwards. Marijne will have to look into it ahead of their clash against England on Saturday. India have pulled things back in the fourth quarter.
After six minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: India ruin a PC. Costly mistake by Lakra there? Time will tell. If this result stays India and Australia will take home a point each. Germany will be on top with three points owing to their 2-0 win over England in the first match.
After six minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Harmanpreet has a go at goal. Hits the woodwork. India seems to be out of luck. Australia were clearly ball watching there.
After five minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Both teams slogging it out looking for that crucial second goal. The crowd cheering the India team on. The defence has been exceptional by both teams tonight.
End of Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Australia are on the charge as India try to hold on. India coach Sjoerd Marijne has to put on this thinking cap as the last quarter begins in a bit.
After 11 minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: India loose the ball in the middle. Silly mistakes creeping in now. India have to regroup here. Australia have finally found their groove. India have to be patient out there.
After seven minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Australia clearly have the upper-hand now. India need to stay clam and look to pass the ball around. Australia keeping the ball to themselves as of now.
After six minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: India concede a PC. Australia looking to take the lead but Akash Chikte comes up with another brilliant save.
After six minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Seems to be a drop in intensity on the pitch. India looking for that second goal. India have lost their only referral as well now.
After three minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: PC for India. Great move by Akashdeep there. Manpreet with the pass as Harmanpreet goes for goal. But Tristan Clemons comes to Australia’s rescue with a save. The Australian goalkeepers have been kept on their toes.
Here are some statistics from the first half between India and Australia. Third quarter begins.
Half-time: “Good first quarter. Still need to improve things and will hopefully do it in the next quarter. Our defence is doing well,” says India captain Manpreet Singh.
At the end of the Q2 India 1 Australia 1: India’s possession drops from 72% to 49% at the moment. Australia seem more in control now with India clearly chasing the ball now. India have had five shots at goals compared to Australia’s 3. Half-time break. We all need a breather.
After 10 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 1: India save a crucial PC. Akash Chikte denies the defending champion a second goal. Captain Manpreet Singh is playing deep here as well. Australia have slowed things down here.
After 7 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 1: Australia equalize via a PC. Jeremy Hayward scores. Game on at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar .
After 5 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 0: India score. Brilliant pass by Lalit Upadhyay to Mandeep Singh who finishes it off in style. Coach Sjoerd Marijne is ecstatic on the sidelines.
After 4 minutes in Q2 India 0 Australia 0: second quarter begins and India immediately break on the counter. Another attempt by Akashdeep Singh but falls wide. India are looking dangerous here.
End of the first quarter and a great game of hockey between both the sides. Strong start from India here. Australia must have been taken by surprise there. India 0 Australia 0.
After 12 minutes India 0 Australia 0: First PC for Australia and a brilliant save by Akash Chikte there. India’s defence continues to hold the Australians at bay.
Australia on the back foot here. India’s defence is looking strong. Dipsan Tirkey doing a brilliant job out there.
After 11 minutes India 0 Australia 0: India clearly on the aggressive here with 72% possession so far. India are doing everything right as of now. Quick and accurate passes.
After 7 minutes India 0 Australia 0: Rupinder goes for goal with a splendid shot but yet again Lovell comes to Australia’s rescue.
Five minutes into the match and India get their first penalty corner.
After 4 minutes India 0 Australia 0: This time Akashdeep Singh goes for goal. Another great save by Lovell. Gurjant goes for the rebound but fails to connect. It is all happening out there.
After 2 minutes India 0 Australia 0: It starts with India taking control. Gurjant Singh has the first clear shot. Great save by Tyler Lovell there.
7:30pm: Australia XI against India: Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Mark Knowles (C), Jake Whetton, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Aran Zalewski, Matthew Swann, Daniel Beale, Tyler Lovell (GK), Dylan Wotherspoon, Jeremy Hayword.
7:27pm: Before the tournament began, we spoke to experts ahead of this fiery clash. ‘This will separate the men from the boys.’ Read more here:
07:20pm: Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is back after an injury lay-off. With Sardar Singh being dropped, the youngsters will look towards Rupinder given his wealth of experience. Along with Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey and Varun Kumar, India’s defence will be tested today.
07:12pm: Here is India’s starting XI against Australia
07:05 pm: In the opening match of the tournament, Germany lay down the marker with a 2-0 win over England.
07:00 pm: Hello, India begin their HWL Final campaign against defending champions Australia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. After a spectacular unbeaten run at the Asia Cup, India head into the tournament high on confidence.Grouped in Pool B, India will face Australia, England on Saturday and Germany on Monday.