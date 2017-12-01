Live Indian hockey

HWL Final 2017, India vs Australia live: Aussies on the charge but it is still 1-1

Big test awaits India. Updates to the blog will auto-refresh.

by 
Hockey India / Twitter

After 12 minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Finishing is clearly a problem for the India forwards. Marijne will have to look into it ahead of their clash against England on Saturday. India have pulled things back in the fourth quarter.

After six minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: India ruin a PC. Costly mistake by Lakra there? Time will tell. If this result stays India and Australia will take home a point each. Germany will be on top with three points owing to their 2-0 win over England in the first match.

After six minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Harmanpreet has a go at goal. Hits the woodwork. India seems to be out of luck. Australia were clearly ball watching there.

After five minutes in Q4 India 1 Australia 1: Both teams slogging it out looking for that crucial second goal. The crowd cheering the India team on. The defence has been exceptional by both teams tonight.

End of Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Australia are on the charge as India try to hold on. India coach Sjoerd Marijne has to put on this thinking cap as the last quarter begins in a bit.

After 11 minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: India loose the ball in the middle. Silly mistakes creeping in now. India have to regroup here. Australia have finally found their groove. India have to be patient out there.

After seven minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Australia clearly have the upper-hand now. India need to stay clam and look to pass the ball around. Australia keeping the ball to themselves as of now.

After six minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: India concede a PC. Australia looking to take the lead but Akash Chikte comes up with another brilliant save.

After six minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: Seems to be a drop in intensity on the pitch. India looking for that second goal. India have lost their only referral as well now.

After three minutes in Q3 India 1 Australia 1: PC for India. Great move by Akashdeep there. Manpreet with the pass as Harmanpreet goes for goal. But Tristan Clemons comes to Australia’s rescue with a save. The Australian goalkeepers have been kept on their toes.

Here are some statistics from the first half between India and Australia. Third quarter begins.

Half-time: “Good first quarter. Still need to improve things and will hopefully do it in the next quarter. Our defence is doing well,” says India captain Manpreet Singh.

At the end of the Q2 India 1 Australia 1: India’s possession drops from 72% to 49% at the moment. Australia seem more in control now with India clearly chasing the ball now. India have had five shots at goals compared to Australia’s 3. Half-time break. We all need a breather.

After 10 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 1: India save a crucial PC. Akash Chikte denies the defending champion a second goal. Captain Manpreet Singh is playing deep here as well. Australia have slowed things down here.

After 7 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 1: Australia equalize via a PC. Jeremy Hayward scores. Game on at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar .

After 5 minutes in Q2 India 1 Australia 0: India score. Brilliant pass by Lalit Upadhyay to Mandeep Singh who finishes it off in style. Coach Sjoerd Marijne is ecstatic on the sidelines.

After 4 minutes in Q2 India 0 Australia 0: second quarter begins and India immediately break on the counter. Another attempt by Akashdeep Singh but falls wide. India are looking dangerous here.

End of the first quarter and a great game of hockey between both the sides. Strong start from India here. Australia must have been taken by surprise there. India 0 Australia 0.

After 12 minutes India 0 Australia 0: First PC for Australia and a brilliant save by Akash Chikte there. India’s defence continues to hold the Australians at bay.

Australia on the back foot here. India’s defence is looking strong. Dipsan Tirkey doing a brilliant job out there.

After 11 minutes India 0 Australia 0: India clearly on the aggressive here with 72% possession so far. India are doing everything right as of now. Quick and accurate passes.

After 7 minutes India 0 Australia 0: Rupinder goes for goal with a splendid shot but yet again Lovell comes to Australia’s rescue.

Five minutes into the match and India get their first penalty corner.

After 4 minutes India 0 Australia 0: This time Akashdeep Singh goes for goal. Another great save by Lovell. Gurjant goes for the rebound but fails to connect. It is all happening out there.

After 2 minutes India 0 Australia 0: It starts with India taking control. Gurjant Singh has the first clear shot. Great save by Tyler Lovell there.

7:30pm: Australia XI against India: Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Mark Knowles (C), Jake Whetton, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Aran Zalewski, Matthew Swann, Daniel Beale, Tyler Lovell (GK), Dylan Wotherspoon, Jeremy Hayword.

7:27pm: Before the tournament began, we spoke to experts ahead of this fiery clash. ‘This will separate the men from the boys.’ Read more here:

07:20pm: Defender Rupinder Pal Singh is back after an injury lay-off. With Sardar Singh being dropped, the youngsters will look towards Rupinder given his wealth of experience. Along with Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey and Varun Kumar, India’s defence will be tested today.

07:12pm: Here is India’s starting XI against Australia

07:05 pm: In the opening match of the tournament, Germany lay down the marker with a 2-0 win over England.

07:00 pm: Hello, India begin their HWL Final campaign against defending champions Australia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. After a spectacular unbeaten run at the Asia Cup, India head into the tournament high on confidence.Grouped in Pool B, India will face Australia, England on Saturday and Germany on Monday.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.