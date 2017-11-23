Indian hockey

HWL Final 2017: Defending champions Australia held to a draw by gritty India

Mandeep Singh scored first against the higher-ranked opponents the Aussies fought back to earn a point.

by 
Mandeep Singh. | Hockey India

India put up a gritty display but left to rue wasted chances as they held defending champions and world number two Australia to a 1-1 draw in their opening pool B match of the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

Australia, through a penalty corner, nullified India’s brilliant counter-attacking goal in a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Kalinga Stadium.

India came dangerously close to scoring an early goal in the first quarter when Rupinder Singh blasted Lalit Upadhyay’s penalty corner – the first of the match – but the Aussie goalie Tyler Lovell stopped the fierce hit.

Match statistics (Hotstar)
Match statistics (Hotstar)

Buoyed by the packed, vociferous crowd at the Kalinga stadium, the hosts were dominating the first quarter. Eleven minutes into the game, they had 72% possession.

Australia, soon, were awarded a penalty corner after Harmanpreet Singh booted a ball near the Indian shooting circle. But Akash Chikte easily parried Jake Whetton’s strike off Aran Zalewski.

At the end of the first quarter, India had four shots on goal to Australia’s one.

India’s dominance continued in the second half when Akashdeep Singh made a brilliant run close to the Australian shooting circle and hammered the ball that went inches wide of Australia’s net. The visiting team were living dangerously and keeping them alive was their goalie – Lovell.

An Indian goal, however, seemed inevitable and it came four minutes into the second quarter when Mandeep Singh, diving to his left, flicked a lovely through ball from Lalit Upadhyay. The ball went through Lovell into the centre of Australia’s net. The Indian skipper Manpreet Singh, playing in his 200th international match, in a brilliant counter-attacking move from India’s half, had crossed the ball to Lalit, who set it up for Mandeep.

Australia won a penalty corner two minutes later when the ball touched Birendra Lakra’s left boot. Jeremy Hayward sent Daniel Beale’s corner straight into India’s net to equalise, heading into half-time.

The goal gave the visitors a much-needed boost in confidence and they looked better in the third and the fourth quarters.

Goalkeeper Triston Clemons, who replaced Lovell, impeded the Indians from taking a 2-1 lead three minutes into the third quarter when he parried Harmanpreet Singh’s strike off a penalty corner.

After this, the Australians took control of the game and made more forays into the oppostion’s half.

The home team were inches away from scoring the second goal in the last quarter when Harmanpreet took advantage of the Australian defence’s slip up and unleashed a stroke that hit the bar.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.