Badminton

Ira Sharma, 17, knocks out top seed Rituparna Das on a day of upsets at the Tata Open

No top seed is remaining in the tournament with the semi-finals and finals still to be played.

by 
Tata Open

The top seeds all went crashing out of the Tata Open India International Challenge on Friday in Mumbai as the tournament kept producing humdingers.

The top four seeds in the women’s singles draw were shown the door at the quarter-final stage, with junior national champion Ira Sharma carving out the most notable upset of many. Sharma, 17, lost the first game against former senior national champion Rituparna Das and was trailing 8-16 in the second before she launched a remarkable fightback.

The teenager from Haryana won seven straight points to haul herself back in the game before going on to take it 21-18. The decider was another tight affair but Sharma managed to keep her nose in front throughout, before eventually coming out an 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 winner in 48 minutes.

Asked how she managed to pull herself out of the hole, Sharma said, “It’s just about spirit. If you just tell yourself you want to do it, somehow, it just happens. It’s your belief – that you can change the direction of the match at any point.”

Sharma hasn’t had a particularly impressive year since winning the junior national title last December. She failed to get past the quarter-finals of any international tournament – junior or senior – that she took part in, and neither did she do well in ranking tournaments at home.

At the senior Nationals in November, she lost to 16-year-old M Tanishq in the third round after another three-game epic. Sharma admitted that the pressure of carrying the tag of junior national champion had been bogging her down. But not anymore.

“Today, I was in the right mental space,” she said. “It was a higher-ranked opponent so I wasn’t thinking of winning. I just wanted to fight and give my best.” And it worked.

In the semi-finals, Sharma will be up against 19-year-old Riya Mukherjee, who beat the fourth seed Yin Fun Lim from Malaysia 21-19, 21-19. Former national champion Ruthvika Shivani Gadde had to sweat it out for 45 minutes before beating second seed Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 17-21, 21-10, 21-17. Gadde will take on Malaysia’s Thinaah M in the semis.

Lakshya Sen, one of the favourites to win the title after the upset of top seed Sourabh Verma in the pre-quarters, sailed through to the semis with a straight-game win over his fellow trainee at the Prakash Padukone academy, Siddharth Pratap Singh.

Sen, 16, will take on second seed Abhishek Yelegar for a spot in the final. Yelegar beat Malaysia’s Teck Zhi Soo 21-13, 24-22 in another highly watchable match. Mithun Manjunath, 19, beat the second-ranked Indian senior Pratul Joshi 23-21, 21-23, 21-15 after an hour and five minutes. He will take on Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in the semis.

The top seeds in men’s doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – and women’s doubles – Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram – were both beaten in three games. Mixed doubles second seeds Prajakta Sawant and Yogendran Krishnan also lost after playing a decider.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.