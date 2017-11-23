ISL: Jamshedpur play out a goalless draw against champions ATK

Jamshedpur FC played out their third goalless draw on the trot, this time against ATK at home on Friday. Bipin Singh, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Njazi Kuqi missed scoring chances but goalkeepers Jussi Jaaskelainen and Subrata Paul were the stars of the day.
Teddy Sheringham and Steve Coppell are still winless in the fourth season of the Indian Super League (ISL).
It took almost half an hour for the first meaningful attack of the day as Tom Thorpe lost the ball to Kervens Belfort, whose shot rebounded and eventually fell to Jerry. The youngster’s effort hit the side netting.
ATK then had the ball in the net via Hitesh Sharma but the enterprising midfielder was ruled offside. The premature celebration led to more frustration for the Kolkata side.
ATK’s midfield was weakened when it lost Eugeneson Lyngdoh to injury before half-time.
Faroukh Chowdhury’s shot was palmed away by Jaaskelainen on the hour mark as Coppell replaced Belfort with Izu Azuka in search of a goal.
In the dying stages of the game, Kuqi got the best chance to score when Bipin’s ball found him at the far post. Despite having enough time and space, the Finnish striker completely miscued his effort.
There were no more efforts in the last 10 minutes from either side. Both are winless this season. ATK now travel to Chennai and Jamshedpur will make the trip to Delhi.