NBA 2017-18

NBA: Banged-up Warriors, smooth Spurs notch dominant wins

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls endured their eighth straight defeat, falling 107-106 to the Sacramento Kings.

by 
USA TODAY Sports

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors produced a dynamic offensive display Friday in a 133-112 wire-to-wire NBA victory over the Orlando Magic in Florida.

The banged-up Warriors, with Stephen Curry still nursing a painful bruised finger, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson battling troublesome ankles and David West suffering from a sore left knee, nevertheless proved more than a match for the Magic.

Coming off a lethargic-looking overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, the Warriors answered the call of coach Steve Kerr to play with energy and purpose.

The result was a 78-63 point Warriors lead at halftime – Golden State’s highest-scoring half this season.

Their 46 assists were the most in the NBA this season and one shy of the franchise record.

“This is a good step in the right direction,” Kerr said.

Thompson led the way with 27 points. Durant connected on 10 of his 14 shots en route to 25 points before he was ejected for swearing at a referee over a foul call on his final basket.

Durant was clearly miffed at being tossed.

“The refs run the game, so if they’re not feeling good today, they can just make any decision they want,” Durant said.

“So I’ve got to know that they’ve got all the power and I’ve got to just shut up and take it.”

Curry, again playing with his right ring finger bandaged, had 23 points and 10 assists as the Warriors seized control early and thwarted every Magic effort to rally.

“The way we played tonight was Warriors-like basketball,” Curry said. “We wanted to get back to that and not get bogged down and stagnate on offense. Everybody was involved.”

Spurs pummel Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs, chasing the Houston Rockets and the Warriors in the Western Conference, handed the Memphis Grizzlies their 10th straight defeat on Friday, 95-79.

The Grizzlies’ skid is the longest in the NBA this season.

After beating the Grizzlies 104-95 in San Antonio on Wednesday, the Spurs piled on the misery in Memphis.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points and Rudy Gay added 18 for a Spurs team that pulled away in the fourth quarter and led by as many as 28 points down the stretch.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder again nearly let a sizeable second-half lead slip away before Paul George’s two free-throws with 5.2 seconds left sealed a 111-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

George had 36 points and Oklahoma City center Steven Adams of New Zealand added a career-high 27 on perfect 11-of-11 shooting as the Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak.

Russell Westbrook scored 15 points and fell just shy of a triple-double with 14 assists and nine rebounds.

“Obviously it wasn’t a perfect game, we’ve still got a lot to work on,” Adams said. “But we needed this win, so we’ve got to be happy with it.”

A second-half rally in Washington propelled the Wizards past the Detroit Pistons to a 109-91 victory.

With Wizards All-Star John Wall still sidelined, Markieff Morris scored a season-high 23 points.

Otto Porter added 17 for Washington, who trailed 52-46 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 17-0 scoring run and ended Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

In Salt Lake City, rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 41 points as the Jazz rallied for a 114-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans saw star forward Anthony Davis go down with a groin injury in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Davis had to be helped from the court and didn’t return.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bulls endured their eighth straight defeat, falling 107-106 to the Sacramento Kings. It was the second one-point loss in as many days for Chicago.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.