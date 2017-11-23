Third Test: Kohli, Vijay send Sri Lanka on a leather hunt on day one

Captain Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay made a mockery of sub-par Sri Lankan attack with effortless centuries as India cruised to 371 for four on the first day of the third and final cricket Test in Delhi on Saturday.

Kohli (156 batting), who is on a record-breaking spree, smashed his 20th hundred in company of Vijay (155) as they added 283 runs for the third wicket.

M Vijay nails his spot at the top but the opener debate between Dhawan and Rahul is far from over, writes @kushalp06#INDvSL https://t.co/IhbuF5Ea5g pic.twitter.com/PSroZSZBAW — The Field (@thefield_in) December 2, 2017

Sri Lankan bowlers were not even capable of bowling to the set field as Vijay hit 13 boundaries while Kohli’s innings had 16 boundaries. He made it look like a knocking session against a bowling attack, which at times looked inferior than a middle-rung first-class side playing Ranji Trophy.

Kohli also became the first international captain to score a hat-trick of hundreds in a three-Test series. If Kohli intimidated the Sri Lankans with his range of strokes, the sublime Vijay punished them with a innumerable cuts throughout the day.

The gulf between the two sides was more evident as Kohli at times merely pushed the balls through the gaps and fetched boundaries at will.

One sided contests at times can be painful for the spectators and the ruthless demolition of Sri Lanka certainly did not make up for a good contest between bat and ball.

Vijay was finally stumped off a Lakshan Sandakan delivery giving the visitors something to cheer about towards the fag end of the day. For Ajinkya Rahane (1), his nightmare against slow bowlers continued as Sandakan got him stumped towards close.

Wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan (2/110) got the late wickets but could not find his length through the day as he was easily negotiated by Kohli and Vijay. Sandakan bowled a lot of deliveries outside the leg-stump and could rarely draw the batsman forward.

Kohli’s career-fastest Test half-century came off 52 balls and in no time he matched Vijay’s score with both racing towards three-figure mark.

Vijay reached his personal landmark - 11th in longest version with a back-foot cover drive off Sandakan. He did a little celebratory jig after that. Kohli reached three figure mark in the post tea session off 110 balls also his fastest in the format.

While the home team scored runs at a fast clip at more than four runs per over, both Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (23) would certainly rue the missed chance on one of the flattest decks on offer.