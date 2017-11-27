‘Rahane would be disappointed’: Bangar bats for out-of-form India vice-captain

Ajinkya Rahane’s performance will be vital to India’s chances of a good show in South Africa but the Mumbai batsman will “surely be disappointed” with the kind of dismissals he has had in recent times, said Indian team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

For someone with best overseas average among the current crop of Indian players, Rahane is going through a miserable run of form in his six-year international career with modest returns of 7 runs from 4 innings in the current series.

His discomfort against spinners has been palpable in the past one year as he has got out to all kinds of spinners – off-break, leg-break, left-arm orthodox. On Saturday, Lakshan Sandakan deceived him with a wrong ‘un, with Rahane getting stumped in the process.

“He [Rahane] would be disappointed in the manner he got out. He is somebody who works hard on his game, like all players do. Maybe, last match [trying to square cut off- spinner Dilruwan Perera] and this match [stumped off Sandakan], he erred in shot selection,” Bangar said.

Bangar, though, is confident that Rahane will bounce back. “I think that would be hurting him definitely but he is a quality player. And going forward, even his overseas record has been phenomenal. Yeah, he would be disappointed. He is a quality player and has the ability to bounce back quickly.”

Rahane’s overseas trump card

Bangar was quick to rush to Rahane’s defence, reminding everyone that the latter has scored runs in England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. “He is one of the few players who has scored in every overseas country we have toured. That shows the quality he possesses. He is a quality player who has always performed when the chips are down for the team. He will be hurting with the kind of dismissals he has had but he is too good a player to not score runs for a long time.”

Bangar was asked about what kind of role he would play for the out-of-form 29-year-old. The coach spoke about getting rid of negativity. “I think a coach should be consistent in his interactions with a particular player. Every player wants to work on a certain aspect of his game and raise the bar. Irrespective of a player’s form, our preparation is similar. As far as confidence is concerned, if any player is not in good form, it also depends on his attitude – whether negative thoughts have crept in or not.

“We have to ensure how one can counter and transform the negative thoughts into positive ones. These are things we discuss. The hunger is same in all players,” Bangar said.

The former Railways captain, however, stated that current form played a crucial role in selecting the playing XI. “The team management is very clear that the current form and the way in which the mindset of a player is going to be is paramount while picking the final XI.

The 45-year-old also refrained from criticising the curators as all three wickets used during the series so far have been anything but similar: “You can’t expect a Mumbai wicket to play like a Delhi wicket and a Calcutta wicket to play like a Nagpur wicket. So that’s the beauty of cricket. You may want something but the curator is never able to give you what you want because of peculiar nature of the track and diverse conditions in such a vast country that we live in.”