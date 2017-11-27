Indian hockey

HWL Final: Samuel Ward’s late strike helps England beat India 3-2

The hosts’ spirited comeback in the final quarter was undone by a winning goal three minutes from time.

Hockey India

India were punished by a ruthless England side, who walked away with three points through Samuel Ward’s brace during the Hockey World League Final on Saturday in Bhubaneshwar.

England certainly outplayed their opponents in the first half, and marched to a 2-0 lead through David Goodfield and Ward’s goals. It was not until the final quarter that the Indians responded, cashing in on two penalty corners with Akasheep Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh finding the back of the net.

England, however, kept their cool despite their defence being put under severe pressure in the final minutes, breaking Indian hearts with a terrific field goal from Ward.

For much of three quarters, India were all at sea across the pitch. The English dominated possession, thwarted opposition attacks, and had more ideas when the ball reached the circle. After the contest was locked in a cagey midfield battle in the first half, the game breathed to life with Akashdeep Singh’s powerful run down the left, creating the first clear-cut chance of the game. Chinglensana Singh’s shot missed the target narrowly.

England’s made their possession count in towards the closing stages of the second quarter through Goodfield’s scrappy effort; the ball deflected off goalkeeper Suraj Karkera before rolling into the net.

India’s misery continued in the third quarter. There were many misplaced passes during their build-up play and a couple of penalty corner opportunities went astray. England, on the other hand kept pressing the Indian defenders relentlessly. Harmanpreet Singh’s terrible lapse in defence, failing to control a high ball, allowed Ward to cut in and double his side’s lead.

Sjoerd Marijne’s side were not going down without a fight and made a spirited comeback with 15 minutes left on the clock. Their passes were crisp with Rupinder leading the way from the back. England’s defence crumbled under pressure and gave away too many penalty corners, which allowed India to find their feet.

Akashdeep netted the rebound from Rupinder’s penalty corner and the hosts still had 12 minutes to get back in the game. India’s persistance paid off as Rupinder made it 2-2 with five minutes from time with the sweetest of strikes.

Their joy was short-lived as the Indian defender turned from hero to villian, gifting the ball to David Condon, who found Ward at the edge of the circle. The latter stunned the capacity crowd with a clinical finish with barely three minutes left on the clock. India play Germany on Monday in what will be their final group stage clash.

Result:

  • India 2 (Akashdeep Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh) lost to England 3 (Samuel Ward x 2, David Goodfield)
Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

