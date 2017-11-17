I-League: Shillong Lajong defeat Churchill Brothers 2-0

Shillong Lajong defeated Churchill Brothers 2-0 to in their second home match at the JN Stadium to go top of the I-League table with six points.

It was local boys Redeem Tlang and Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi who scored for the hosts to give them the win. The Reds made two changes as Kynsailang Khongsit made way for Novin Gurung and Yemen international Aiman Al-Hagri made way for Ivory Coast international striker Abdoulaye Koffi.

The Reds started well and were quite threatening from set pieces, making life difficult for the Churchill defenders. Lajong’s first real chance came when Lawrence Doe headed down

Samuel Lalmanpuia’s corner, but the ball ricocheted off Churchill’s keeper and was cleared off the line.

It was at the 28th minute when the Lajong Faithfuls had their moment of the first half as Redeem Tlang pounced on a corner from the left flank and found the back of the net to give the Reds a much-deserved goal.

Moments later, Churchill’s Alber was through on goal but his shot was easily stopped by

Lajong keeper Temba Phurba. Churchill were pressed high after conceding and Daniel Odafin received a yellow for his foul in the process of keeping the visitors’ attack away.

As the second half began, Churchill went all out in attack in search of an equaliser but the Lajong defenders kept the home team’s lead intact. Lajong too soon started to attack and in the 50th minute, Rakesh’s cross from the right flank found Koffi but the striker’s shot went wide off the goal.

Koffi soon was subbed off with apparent discomfort in his knee and was replaced by Samuel

Lyngdoh Kynshi. With Kynshi’s inclusion, Lajong seemed more dominant on the ball and

were creating chances up front.

It was in the 72nd minute, when the ball fell at Alen’s feet who was one on one with the keeper but failed to keep his shot in control. Kynshi was present to head the rebound back into the goal to double the hosts’ lead.

Samuel Kynshi became the third youngest in the history of the league to score a goal. Lajong held on to their lead to win the game 2-0. The Meghalaya team now have six points from their first two games while Churchill have none after their opening match.